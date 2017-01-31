VIDEO: Mike Anderson previews Alabama game

ADVERTISEMENT
Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 3:15 p.m.
Mike Anderson, Arkansas head coach, leads the team against Stephen F. Austin on Thursday Dec. 1, 2016 during the game in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' Wednesday home matchup with Alabama.
