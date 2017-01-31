What others are doing

Other efforts to spread the message about safe sleep for babies under age 1 include:

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — A program teaches 911 responders how to educate families about safe infant sleep. In every home they enter, the responders assess whether infants have safe cribs and provide “Safe to Sleep Survival Kits.”

[DEAD ASLEEP: Babies at Risk » Full coverage + tips for safe sleep, interactive quiz, more]

Washington, D.C. — A study showed that low-income mothers were more likely to place babies on their backs and less likely to share beds with a child, if the women attended 15-minute debunking sessions. Those sessions addressed misconceptions that infants lying on their backs were more prone to choking, were uncomfortable or that mothers sleeping with their infants somehow kept the infants safe.

Milwaukee — The city Department of Health distributed “scary” media messages that advocated safe infant sleeping, including an ad that showed a baby in an adult bed lying beside a butcher knife.

Maryland — In 2013, Maryland became the first state to ban baby crib bumpers, the padded horizontal fabric strips marketed to keep babies from bumping their heads on crib rails. Researchers have found that infants can suffocate in such padding.

Michigan — Groups worked with elders in American Indian tribes, which have the highest rates of Sudden Unexplained Infant Deaths in the country, to develop and pass along safe sleep messages to younger tribal members.

Pennsylvania — A 2010 state law required consistent infant safe sleep education in all birthing hospitals. All parents must receive that information and sign that they received it and understand it. Other states that have similar measures are California, Connecticut, Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan, Texas and Florida.

SOURCE: “Safe Infant Sleep Interventions: What is the Evidence for Successful Behavior Change?” Published in 2016 in Current Pediatric Reviews.