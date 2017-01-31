BASKETBALL

Delle Donne to Mystics?

The Washington Post reported Monday night that the Washington Mystics have reached an agreement in principle to acquire Elena Delle Donne from the Chicago Sky, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Washington would send Chicago the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, as well as center Stefanie Dolson and guard Kahleah Copper. Delle Donne was the 2015 WNBA MVP. Dolson was a first-team All-Star in 2015 and the Mystics drafted Copper with the No. 7 pick last year. Sources requested anonymity because the deal was not officially complete. Delle Donne, who starred at Delaware, is a restricted free agent, which allows the Sky to match any contract offer. WNBA free agency began on Jan. 15, but deals do not become official until Wednesday. Delle Donne averaged 23.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in 2015, earning the league’s MVP award. In 2016, Delle Donne averaged 21.5 points before injuring her right thumb in September. She missed the final 10 games after season-ending surgery. The Mystics finished 13-21 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time under Coach Mike Thibault. Washington was part of a threeteam trade earlier Monday, sending Bria Hartley and Kia Vaughn to the New York Liberty. The Liberty traded Carolyn Swords to the Seattle Storm, who sent their No. 6 pick in the WNBA Draft to the Mystics. Seattle and Washington also swapped second-round picks in this year’s draft.

Kansas forward charged

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and remained suspended indefinitely Monday from the third-ranked Jayhawks. Lawrence municipal court administrator Vicki Stanwix confirmed that Bragg was given a notice to appear in court after police said they found two glass smoking devices with residue inside. The paraphernalia was found last month while university police were investigating a reported rape at McCarthy Hall, which houses the men’s basketball team on campus. The drug case is not related to the alleged rape case at the housing complex, which is located next door to Allen Fieldhouse. Five of Coach Bill Self’s players are listed as witnesses on the police report in the assault case, which involves a 16-year-old girl. Self has said “we’ve been given zero information that would warrant suspensions or anything like that” in that case. Bragg’s first court appearance is scheduled for March 3. His attorney, Hatem Chahine, declined comment. Self suspended Bragg last week. Bragg is averaging 6.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks this season.

FOOTBALL

Adelson pulls out of deal

Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has pulled out of a plan to build a $1.9 billion domed stadium for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas. In a terse statement on Monday, Adelson declared that he had been excluded from talks before the team sent a lease proposal last week to the public board that will own the 65,000-seat stadium. Adelson said his family and Las Vegas Sands “will no longer be involved in any facet” of the plan. The Raiders made no immediate comment. Adelson had pledged $650 million and the Raiders $500 million, with the stadium authority putting up $750 million in Las Vegas tax revenues. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s office said the proposal now is for the Raiders to invest $1.15 billion and accept operating responsibilities.

Texans hire Welker

The Houston Texans have added Wes Welker to their coaching staff as an offense and special teams assistant. Welker wrapped up a 12-year playing career in 2015. He had 9,924 yards receiving and scored 50 touchdowns playing for five teams, including spending six seasons with the New England Patriots. Houston also made some adjustments to its staff with Romeo Crennel, moving from defensive coordinator to assistant head coach/defense and Mike Vrabel shifting from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Coach Bill O’Brien will take over offensive coordinator duties after George Godsey and the team parted ways after Houston was eliminated by New England in the divisional round of the playoffs this season.

Stanford to play in Australia

Stanford will open the 2017 football season in Australia against Rice. Stanford announced Monday that the schools had gotten approval to move the game that had been scheduled to be played in Houston to Sydney. The game will be moved up a week and played on Aug. 26, which will be Aug. 27 in Australia. The Cardinal will have a week off after returning and then play at Southern California on Sept. 9. This is the second consecutive year a Pacific-12 team has gone to Australia with California taking on Hawaii last year. This will be Stanford’s second game ever outside the United States. The Cardinal played Arizona in Tokyo in 1986.

BASEBALL

Moss to Royals

The Kansas City Royals and designated hitter Brandon Moss have agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract to provide some power to the lineup, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because Moss still must pass a physical to make the deal official. That is expected to happen later this week. Moss hit just.225 in 128 games for the St. Louis Cardinals last season, but his average was dragged down by a poor final stretch. He still wound up hitting 28 home runs, and that power is what the Royals are hoping he will bring to a lineup that is otherwise built around speed and defense. He is expected to take over for Kendrys Morales, who parlayed a successful run in Kansas City into a $33 million, three-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rasmus agrees with Rays

Free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract. Rasmus can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances as part of the deal announced Monday. Rasmus, 30, has a .241 career average with St. Louis (2009-2011), Toronto (2011-2014) and Houston (2015-2016). He hit .206 with 15 home runs and 54 RBI in 107 games last year, reaching 15 home runs for the fifth consecutive season, but his production dropped from a .238 average with 25 home runs and 61 RBI in 2015. To open room on the 40-man roster, the Rays released outfielder Jason Coats. Claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Jan. 11, the 26-year-old injured his right elbow throwing the following day and needs elbow ligament replacement surgery. Rasmus would get $100,000 each for 400, 425, 450 and 475 plate appearances, $200,000 for 500, $400,000 for 525 and $500,000 apiece for 550 and 575.

Braves’ Rodriguez recovering

An Atlanta Braves infielder and his family are recovering after police said their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer’s cruiser. News outlets reported that Miami native Sean Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and their two young children were T-boned by the stolen cruiser Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County. The unidentified suspect was killed in the crash. Rodriguez, 31, was not hurt, but the other members of his family were hospitalized. Rodriguez’s wife was listed in fair condition Sunday and the 2-year-old and 8-year-old children were in serious but stable condition. A 9-year veteran, Rodriguez played the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He signed with the Braves in November. The Braves confirmed Rodriguez’s involvement in the crash in a statement on Twitter.

MOTOR SPORTS

Renovations at Phoenix

Come November 2018, the new finish line at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., could produce some of auto racing’s more dramatic moments. The start and finish line will be relocated to the oval track’s celebrated backstretch dogleg, a flat and wide corner where some of the sport’s wildest maneuvers and strategies have occurred. The change in position will impact NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series and Verizon IndyCar Series drivers the most when the circuits arrive in Arizona for races. It’s a major part of $178 million in track renovations that break ground on Feb. 11 and are scheduled to be completed by November 2018. There will be a new 45,000-seat grandstand with individual seats positioned on top of the dogleg, with elevator and escalator towers on both ends to allow fans to access the upper level.