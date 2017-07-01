2 more suspects named in LR shooting

Little Rock police on Friday named two additional suspects in a drive-by shooting that injured a child this week.

Cavorontre Green, 19, and Nykian Raines, 20, are wanted on charges of first-degree battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and committing a terroristic act.

Police arrested Dagan Xiel Coleman, 21, in the shooting on Thursday. He faces the same charges.

Police said the three men were driving in the 1100 block of Washington Street on Tuesday afternoon when someone in the vehicle fired multiple shots at a group of people sitting on a hill.

One of the shots struck a 7-year-old boy in the arm. The boy, who police said was not the shooter's target, was treated for injuries that werent' life threatening at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Coleman pleaded innocent in the case Friday morning in Little Rock District Court. He was ordered to be held at the Pulaski County jail on $250,000 bail.

No other arrests had been made late Friday.

Raines is well-known to police. He was arrested in March after he reportedly led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said they found 2.5 ounces of marijuana in the vehicle. Raines was charged with fleeing, theft by receiving and possession of marijuana.

In September 2015, Raines was injured in a shootout between two groups of people at West 26th and Maple streets, police reported.

Raines is also an associate of Larry Jackson Jr., 17, who is one of two teenagers charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of 2-year-old Ramiya Reed in Little Rock.

Raines and Jackson were arrested in April in a police chase that ended in North Little Rock.

Green and Raines are both described as black. Green, whose first name is spelled "Cavorantre" in court records, is described as 6-foot-3 and 140 pounds. Raines was said to stand 6-foot-4 and weigh 190 pounds.

Both were last known to reside in Little Rock.

Metro on 07/01/2017