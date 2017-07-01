Cyclist dies after getting hit by a car in Springdale

A man died in Springdale after a vehicle struck him Friday night, the Springdale Police Department reported this morning.

The man, who's identity is unknown as of Saturday morning, was crossing the Thompson Street and Backus Avenue intersection on a bicycle when a Dodge Ram pickup struck him. He was transported to Northwest Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Springdale Police identified the driver as Shayla Edwards, 37. Edwards was reported to not be intoxicated or impaired.

Police say no citations or charges are being filed. The accident is still under investigation.

NW News on 07/01/2017