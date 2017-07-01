Couple face murder count in girl's death

Two people with ties to Northwest Arkansas have been charged in the death of a 3-year-old girl in California, according to a charging document.

Angela Phakhin, 27, and Untwan Smith, 46, were arraigned Friday in Sacramento Superior Court in California.

Detectives arrested Phakhin and Smith on Wednesday in Rancho Cordova, Calif., on charges of child endangerment and conspiracy.

A police officer noticed the couple near their white Toyota Rav-4, which was parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release. Officers searched the car and found the child under blankets in the back seat. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phakhin and Smith will be prosecuted by the Sacramento County district attorney. Their next court date is July 10.

Detectives believe Phakhin and Smith arrived in California in February and had been living with the child in the vehicle throughout the city and county, according to the release.

The last known address for Smith is 5439 W. Clevenger Drive in Fayetteville, according to an arrest warrant. The most recent address for Phakhin is 1397 Austin St. in Springdale, according to a court document.

Smith was named in an arrest warrant out of Prairie Grove District Court related to several misdemeanors in 2016. He was convicted of terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm by a felon in Washington County Circuit Court in 2003.

