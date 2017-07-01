Escapee who stole car caught

An inmate on work release was recaptured after briefly escaping from custody Friday while under the supervision of the Benton Unit, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

In an escapee alert, the Correction Department identified the inmate as Jamie Mitchell, 37.

Mitchell left a job site about 4 p.m. by stealing a vehicle from the company, according to a statement from Correction Department spokesman Solomon Graves.

That vehicle was wrecked a short time later, and Mitchell was taken back into custody, Graves said.

An email was sent about 4:50 p.m. notifying those signed up for alerts of his escape. Another statement sent at 5:10 p.m. said he had been recaptured.

Records show Mitchell is serving an eight-year sentence out of Crawford County for residential burglary. His intake date was Dec. 5, 2014, and he was assigned to the work release program Dec. 2, 2015.

The Benton Unit is about 5 miles south of Benton off U.S. 67 in Saline County and is about 30 miles south and west of Little Rock.

State Desk on 07/01/2017