A look at the top four favorites

MEN

ANDY MURRAY

Seeded 1

Ranked 1

Age 30

Country Britain

2017 Match Record 21-9

2017 Singles Titles 1

Career Singles Titles 45

Major Titles 3 -- Wimbledon ('13, '16), U.S. Open ('12)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-Won Championship, '15-Lost in Semifinals, '14-QF, '13-W, '12-Runner-Up

Aces After run to French Open semifinals, lost opener at Queen's Club grass-court tuneup, then withdrew from an exhibition match, citing a sore hip. ... Made at least QFs in each of last nine appearances at All England Club.

Topspin Murray's comfort level, and crowd support, at Wimbledon are both so strong that he can't be ruled out as a serious title contender.

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Seeded 2

Ranked 4

Age 30

Country Serbia

2017 Match Record 24-7 (entering Eastbourne tournament)

2017 Singles Titles 1

Career Singles Titles 67

Major Titles 12 -- French Open ('16), Australian Open ('08, '11, '12, '13, '15, '16), Wimbledon ('11, '14, '15), U.S. Open ('11, '15)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-3rd, '15-W, '14-W, '13-RU, '12-SF

Aces After losing in French Open quarterfinals, entered grass-court tuneup for first time since 2010. ... Since 2016 French Open made him first man since Rod Laver in 1969 with four consecutive major championships, failed to defend any of those titles.

Topspin Djokovic's once-impervious aura has disappeared. Will unusual part-time coaching arrangement with Andre Agassi pay more dividends in London than it did in Paris?

ROGER FEDERER

Seeded 3

Ranked 5

Age 35

Country Switzerland

2017 Match Record 24-2

2017 Singles Titles 4

Career Singles Titles 92

Major Titles 18 -- Wimbledon ('03, '04, '05, '06, '07, '09, '12), U.S. Open ('04, '05, '06, '07, '08), Australian Open ('04, '06, '07, '10, '17), French Open ('09)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-SF, '15-RU, '14-RU, '13-2nd, '12-W

Aces After skipping clay-court season, then losing first match on grass, looked back at his best in winning title at Halle, Germany. ... Seeks record-breaking eighth Wimbledon men's title.

Topspin Simply can't count Federer out, as his Australian Open championship in January proved after missing last half of 2016. Time off does him good, clearly.

RAFAEL NADAL

Seeded 4

Ranked 2

Age 31

Country Spain

2017 Match Record 43-6

2017 Singles Titles 4

Career Singles Titles 73

Major Titles 15 -- French Open ('05, '06, '07, '08, '10, '11, '12, '13, '14, '17), Wimbledon ('08, '10), U.S. Open ('10, '13), Australian Open ('09)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-Did Not Play, '15-2nd, '14-4th, '13-1st, '12-2nd

Aces Enters Wimbledon on a three-week break from competition since winning record 10th French Open title. ... Has won a total of five Wimbledon matches over past five years.

Topspin If his knees hold up, could return to the form that carried him to the final in five consecutive appearances, including two trophies, from 2006-11.

WOMEN

ANGELIQUE KERBER

Seeded 1

Ranked 1

Age 29

Country Germany

2017 Match Record 19-13 (entering Eastbourne tournament)

2017 Singles Titles 0

Career Singles Titles 10

Major Titles 2 -- Australian Open ('16), U.S. Open ('16)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-Runner-Up, '15-Lost in 3rd Round, '14-QF, '13-2nd, '12-SF

Aces Still trying to find her way in 2017 after reaching her first three major finals last season, including at the All England Club. ... She is 0-7 vs. top-20 opponents this year, after going 24-9 last year.

Topspin Became first woman seeded No. 1 to lose in the French Open's first round in the professional era, emblematic of a real step back this season.

KAROLINA PLISKOVA

Seeded 3

Ranked 3

Age 25

Country Czech Republic

2017 Match Record 32-9 (entering Eastbourne tournament)

2017 Singles Titles 2

Career Singles Titles 8

Major Titles 0 -- Best: RU, U.S. Open ('16)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-2nd, '15-2nd, '14-2nd, '13-2nd, '12-1st

Aces Leads WTA in aces this season (her twin sister, Kristyna, ranks second). ... Only 4-5 for her career at Wimbledon, where the surface should suit her game.

Topspin Her terrific serve should carry her to more wins on grass than it has so far. ... Victory over Serena Williams in the U.S. Open semifinals last year showed what sort of potential Pliskova has.

VENUS WILLIAMS

Seeded 10

Ranked 11

Age 37

Country United States

2017 Match Record 20-7

2017 Singles Titles 0

Career Singles Titles 49

Major Titles 7 -- Wimbledon ('00, '01, '05, '07, '08), U.S. Open ('00, '01)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-SF, '15-4th, '14-3rd, '13-Did Not Play, '12-1st

Aces Making her 20th Wimbledon appearance. ... As usual, didn't play any tuneup events on grass, but has five past titles at Wimbledon.

Topspin Showed she's still got game by reaching semifinals at All England Club last year for first time since 2008, then getting to Australian Open final in January.

PETRA KVITOVA

Seeded 11

Ranked 12

Age 27

Country Czech Republic

2017 Match Record 6-1

2017 Singles Titles 1

Career Singles Titles 20

Major Titles 2 -- Wimbledon ('11, '14)

Last 5 Wimbledons '16-2nd, '15-3rd, '14-Won Championship, '13-QF, '12-QF

Aces Wimbledon is third tournament of comeback after getting cut by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in December.

Topspin Many consider her the favorite for what would be her third Wimbledon title. Best news, though, is simply that she is back in competition.