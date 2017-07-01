A look at the top four favorites
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
MEN
ANDY MURRAY
Seeded 1
Ranked 1
Age 30
Country Britain
2017 Match Record 21-9
2017 Singles Titles 1
Career Singles Titles 45
Major Titles 3 -- Wimbledon ('13, '16), U.S. Open ('12)
Last 5 Wimbledons '16-Won Championship, '15-Lost in Semifinals, '14-QF, '13-W, '12-Runner-Up
Aces After run to French Open semifinals, lost opener at Queen's Club grass-court tuneup, then withdrew from an exhibition match, citing a sore hip. ... Made at least QFs in each of last nine appearances at All England Club.
Topspin Murray's comfort level, and crowd support, at Wimbledon are both so strong that he can't be ruled out as a serious title contender.
NOVAK DJOKOVIC
Seeded 2
Ranked 4
Age 30
Country Serbia
2017 Match Record 24-7 (entering Eastbourne tournament)
2017 Singles Titles 1
Career Singles Titles 67
Major Titles 12 -- French Open ('16), Australian Open ('08, '11, '12, '13, '15, '16), Wimbledon ('11, '14, '15), U.S. Open ('11, '15)
Last 5 Wimbledons '16-3rd, '15-W, '14-W, '13-RU, '12-SF
Aces After losing in French Open quarterfinals, entered grass-court tuneup for first time since 2010. ... Since 2016 French Open made him first man since Rod Laver in 1969 with four consecutive major championships, failed to defend any of those titles.
Topspin Djokovic's once-impervious aura has disappeared. Will unusual part-time coaching arrangement with Andre Agassi pay more dividends in London than it did in Paris?
ROGER FEDERER
Seeded 3
Ranked 5
Age 35
Country Switzerland
2017 Match Record 24-2
2017 Singles Titles 4
Career Singles Titles 92
Major Titles 18 -- Wimbledon ('03, '04, '05, '06, '07, '09, '12), U.S. Open ('04, '05, '06, '07, '08), Australian Open ('04, '06, '07, '10, '17), French Open ('09)
Last 5 Wimbledons '16-SF, '15-RU, '14-RU, '13-2nd, '12-W
Aces After skipping clay-court season, then losing first match on grass, looked back at his best in winning title at Halle, Germany. ... Seeks record-breaking eighth Wimbledon men's title.
Topspin Simply can't count Federer out, as his Australian Open championship in January proved after missing last half of 2016. Time off does him good, clearly.
RAFAEL NADAL
Seeded 4
Ranked 2
Age 31
Country Spain
2017 Match Record 43-6
2017 Singles Titles 4
Career Singles Titles 73
Major Titles 15 -- French Open ('05, '06, '07, '08, '10, '11, '12, '13, '14, '17), Wimbledon ('08, '10), U.S. Open ('10, '13), Australian Open ('09)
Last 5 Wimbledons '16-Did Not Play, '15-2nd, '14-4th, '13-1st, '12-2nd
Aces Enters Wimbledon on a three-week break from competition since winning record 10th French Open title. ... Has won a total of five Wimbledon matches over past five years.
Topspin If his knees hold up, could return to the form that carried him to the final in five consecutive appearances, including two trophies, from 2006-11.
WOMEN
ANGELIQUE KERBER
Seeded 1
Ranked 1
Age 29
Country Germany
2017 Match Record 19-13 (entering Eastbourne tournament)
2017 Singles Titles 0
Career Singles Titles 10
Major Titles 2 -- Australian Open ('16), U.S. Open ('16)
Last 5 Wimbledons '16-Runner-Up, '15-Lost in 3rd Round, '14-QF, '13-2nd, '12-SF
Aces Still trying to find her way in 2017 after reaching her first three major finals last season, including at the All England Club. ... She is 0-7 vs. top-20 opponents this year, after going 24-9 last year.
Topspin Became first woman seeded No. 1 to lose in the French Open's first round in the professional era, emblematic of a real step back this season.
KAROLINA PLISKOVA
Seeded 3
Ranked 3
Age 25
Country Czech Republic
2017 Match Record 32-9 (entering Eastbourne tournament)
2017 Singles Titles 2
Career Singles Titles 8
Major Titles 0 -- Best: RU, U.S. Open ('16)
Last 5 Wimbledons '16-2nd, '15-2nd, '14-2nd, '13-2nd, '12-1st
Aces Leads WTA in aces this season (her twin sister, Kristyna, ranks second). ... Only 4-5 for her career at Wimbledon, where the surface should suit her game.
Topspin Her terrific serve should carry her to more wins on grass than it has so far. ... Victory over Serena Williams in the U.S. Open semifinals last year showed what sort of potential Pliskova has.
VENUS WILLIAMS
Seeded 10
Ranked 11
Age 37
Country United States
2017 Match Record 20-7
2017 Singles Titles 0
Career Singles Titles 49
Major Titles 7 -- Wimbledon ('00, '01, '05, '07, '08), U.S. Open ('00, '01)
Last 5 Wimbledons '16-SF, '15-4th, '14-3rd, '13-Did Not Play, '12-1st
Aces Making her 20th Wimbledon appearance. ... As usual, didn't play any tuneup events on grass, but has five past titles at Wimbledon.
Topspin Showed she's still got game by reaching semifinals at All England Club last year for first time since 2008, then getting to Australian Open final in January.
PETRA KVITOVA
Seeded 11
Ranked 12
Age 27
Country Czech Republic
2017 Match Record 6-1
2017 Singles Titles 1
Career Singles Titles 20
Major Titles 2 -- Wimbledon ('11, '14)
Last 5 Wimbledons '16-2nd, '15-3rd, '14-Won Championship, '13-QF, '12-QF
Aces Wimbledon is third tournament of comeback after getting cut by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in December.
Topspin Many consider her the favorite for what would be her third Wimbledon title. Best news, though, is simply that she is back in competition.
Print Headline: A look at the top four favorites
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: A look at the top four favorites
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.