Man buying drugs shot, police report

A man was shot in the shoulder blade Friday morning as he tried to buy drugs in downtown Little Rock, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 5 a.m. to an area around Sixth and Seventh streets and Scott Street, a police report said. They found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in front of the Albert Pike Residential Hotel, the report said.

Tyrone Hayes, 28, said he was attempting to buy drugs and "the next thing he knew, he was shot," according to police.

The bullet struck Hayes in the right shoulder, police said. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Hayes' aunt told police that she drove her nephew to the hotel. He exited the car and walked around the corner of the building. The woman said she heard a gunshot and saw Hayes run back toward her and then collapse in the street, the report said.

Police reported Hayes' address as the Albert Pike hotel.

The shooter was described as a bearded white man, said police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan.

Gunman takes off in Frito-Lay truck

Little Rock police were searching Friday for a gunman who took a vehicle containing $5,000 worth of Frito-Lay merchandise Thursday morning.

A Frito-Lay North America employee told officers that he pulled his Chevrolet truck into the parking lot of the Super Stop on South University Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. A person approached the truck on the driver's side.

The person threw open the door, pulled out a revolver and demanded the truck, according to a police report.

The 36-year-old worker told police that the carjacker then fled west on Forbing Road. The report stated that the victim flagged down a passing vehicle and followed the stolen truck to North Chicot Road, where he lost sight of it as it headed south on Interstate 30.

The carjacker was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and wearing a plaid shirt, bluejeans and a tan hat at the time.

Mabelvale woman held in drug case

Arkansas State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a Mabelvale woman on felony drug charges after executing a search warrant at her home Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said they found 4.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.3 pounds of marijuana and a half-ounce of crack cocaine at 11100 Legion Hut Road, the home of Catina Dawson. Authorities also found a gun at the home, according to the report.

Dawson, 44, was charged with maintaining a drug premises, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Possession of more than 7.05 ounces, or slightly less than half a pound, of meth is considered trafficking under Arkansas law.

Dawson was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

Metro on 07/01/2017