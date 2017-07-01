PHOTOS, VIDEO: At least 17 hurt in mass shooting at downtown Little Rock nightclub, police say

At least 17 people were shot early Saturday in a mass shooting at a downtown Little Rock club, according to police.

Dispatch records show the Little Rock Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to disturbance at the Power Lounge at 220 W. 6th St.

As of around 6:10 a.m., all confirmed victims were alive, according to the agency. One victim who had been in critical condition earlier in the morning was upgraded to stable condition as of about 6:25 a.m.

Chief Kenton Buckner spoke from the scene Saturday morning, according to a Facebook Live video from KARK, and told reporters a group from Memphis was performing inside the club when “some sort of dispute broke out between individuals who were inside.”

That’s when “an exchange of gunfire took place,” he said.

The club's website listed information about a performance by an artist named Finese 2 Tymes that was scheduled for Friday night.

In addition to the 17 people who were shot, other people were injured by “either being trampled or trying to exit the location." The youngest victim was reportedly 16, but that’s preliminary information,” Buckner said.

“We do not believe it’s an act of terror nor do we believe it’s an active shooter situation.”

Those who were caught in the gunfire are primarily at three different area hospitals as well as possibly one in North Little Rock, Buckner said.

“At one point, we believe that they did have off-duty police working at the location,” Buckner said, though it’s unclear if they were inside during the gunfire.

In a Facebook video under an account of Darryl Rankin, about 10 shots ring out inside the club followed by another round of multiple shots. The shooter is not shown in the video.

The chief said it’s too early to know if there are multiple suspects, but based on the number of people hurt, it’s likely more than one person was involved, he said.

“I would call it a multiple shooting,” Buckner said. “Some people call it a mass shooting. Too many people shot. One is too many, 17 is certainly alarming and very, very disturbing."

“Emotions are very high. I think we need to be very careful with our words,” he said. Buckner also said the department had issued a few warrants for those suspected in a recent spate of drive-by shootings.

“At a time when you feel like you had some momentum to get some of the individuals responsible for those shootings, we had this incident happen,” he said.

No information regarding the shooter was immediately available.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Information for this article was contributed by Emma Pettit of Arkansas Online.