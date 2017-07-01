Rays' rally in 9th, Souza HR in 10th beats Orioles

RAYS 6, ORIOLES 4 (10)

BALTIMORE -- Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tying single in the ninth inning and Steven Souza followed with a three-run home run in the 10th to carry the Tampa Bay Rays past the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Friday night.

Hechavarria went 4 for 4 and Wilson Ramos hit his first home run with the Rays. They had nobody on with two outs in the ninth before rallying from a 3-2 deficit against closer Brad Brach.

After issuing a two-out walk to pinch-hitter Shane Peterson, Brach committed a balk and threw a wild pitch. Hechavarria singled to left. It was the fourth blown save for Brach, who's filling in for the injured Zach Britton.

In the 10th, Darren O'Day (1-2) issued two walks, the second one intentionally, before Souza went deep.

Jumbo Diaz (1-3) worked the ninth and Alex Colome gave up a home run to Mark Trumbo in the 10th, but got three outs for his 21st save.

The Orioles fell to 9-2 in extra innings and 30-3 when leading after eight.

Baltimore's Joey Rickard hit an RBI double in the third inning and made it 2-2 with a solo shot in the sixth. In the fifth, the left fielder reached into the seats to snag a foul ball hit by Mallex Smith, then made a sliding grab of Corey Dickerson's sinking liner to end the inning.

Rickard had Baltimore's only two hits off rookie Jake Faria until Adam Jones led off the seventh with a double and took third on an error. Trumbo followed with a single to left for a 3-2 lead.

Faria gave up 3 runs, 2 earned and 4 hits over 6 2/3 innings. His 6 strikeouts gave him 35, a Tampa Bay record through 5 appearances.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman allowed 2 runs and 7 hits over 5-plus innings. He was lifted after the Rays loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth, a jam that reliever Miguel Castro handled by getting Ramos to hit into a double play before striking out Tim Beckham.

Though Tillman reduced his ERA from 8.39 to 7.90, the right-hander is winless in 10 starts since May 7.

Ramos was playing in his fourth game since coming off the disabled list following a knee injury he sustained last September with Washington. His home run made it 2-0 in the second inning.

A fielding error by Hechavarria at shortstop set up Baltimore's first run. Hechavarria did, however, improve to 8 for 14 in four games since coming off the disabled list following the June 26 trade that moved him from the Marlins.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 4 (11) Xander Bogaerts hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning and visiting Boston beat Toronto. Blaine Boyer (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings and Craig Kimbrel finished for his 23rd save.

YANKEES 13, ASTROS 4 Brett Gardner tied a career-high with six RBI and his seventh-inning grand slam helped New York cruise to a victory over host Houston.

WHITE SOX 8, RANGERS 7 Melky Cabrera's two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Chicago to a come-from-behind victory over visiting Texas at Guaranteed Rate Field.

ROYALS 8, TWINS 1 Jason Vargas picked up his American League-leading 12th victory, Eric Hosmer hit a three-run home run and host Kansas City defeated Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GIANTS 13, PIRATES 5 Hunter Pence drove in four runs and visiting San Francisco pounced on Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole for seven runs then added six more against the bullpen to rout the Pirates.

REDS 5, CUBS 0 Scott Feldman held Chicago's depleted lineup to two singles over seven innings, and Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run, powering host Cincinnati to a victory over the Cubs.

METS 2, PHILLIES 1 Jacob deGrom struck out 12 in seven dominant innings to win his fourth consecutive start, and New York edged visiting Philadelphia.

BREWERS 3, MARLINS 2 Stephen Vogt, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, hit two home runs and host Milwaukee held off Miami.

CARDINALS 8, NATIONALS 1 Mike Leake pitched eight strong innings and Yadier Molina drove in four runs to help St. Louis beat visiting Washington.

