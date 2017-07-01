Showers make Naturals late

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' game against Corpus Christi was delayed by rain for almost two hours Friday night and did not end before press time.

Play was halted at 7:52 p.m. when a downpour hit Arvest Ballpark, and the game didn't resume until 9:50 p.m. Northwest Arkansas took a 4-2 lead against right-hander Collin McHugh, who made the start as a rehab assignment for the Houston Astros. The Naturals had two runners on with nobody out in the bottom of the second inning when play was stopped.

The two teams will conclude their three-game series with a 6:05 p.m. game today. Left-hander Foster Griffin (4-1, 1.93 ERA) draws the starting pitcher's spot for Northwest Arkansas, while Corpus Christi sends left-hander Alex Winkelman (0-2, 4.91) to the mound.

