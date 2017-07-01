Subscribe Register Login

PHOTOS, VIDEO: At least 17 hurt in mass shooting at downtown Little Rock nightclub, police say

Saturday, July 01, 2017, 8:51 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Showers make Naturals late

By NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

corpus-christi-pitcher-collin-mchugh-heads-to-the-dugout-in-heavy-rain-friday-after-being-removed-from-the-game-against-the-naturals-at-arvest-ballpark-in-springdale

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Corpus Christi pitcher Collin McHugh heads to the dugout in heavy rain Friday after being removed from the game against the Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals' game against Corpus Christi was delayed by rain for almost two hours Friday night and did not end before press time.

Play was halted at 7:52 p.m. when a downpour hit Arvest Ballpark, and the game didn't resume until 9:50 p.m. Northwest Arkansas took a 4-2 lead against right-hander Collin McHugh, who made the start as a rehab assignment for the Houston Astros. The Naturals had two runners on with nobody out in the bottom of the second inning when play was stopped.

The two teams will conclude their three-game series with a 6:05 p.m. game today. Left-hander Foster Griffin (4-1, 1.93 ERA) draws the starting pitcher's spot for Northwest Arkansas, while Corpus Christi sends left-hander Alex Winkelman (0-2, 4.91) to the mound.

Sports on 07/01/2017

Print Headline: Showers make Naturals late

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Showers make Naturals late

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online