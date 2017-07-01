Texarkana officer hurt; man charged

Police in southwest Arkansas said a man rammed a patrol car with his vehicle, injuring an officer, while attempting to flee authorities before his eventual arrest.

An officer with the Texarkana Police Department tried to stop a brown GMC pickup with fictitious tags around 1:30 p.m. Friday at East Ninth and Lincoln streets. The vehicle's driver, later identified as Deon Lindsey, 45, instead fled north onto Oats Street in Texarkana, ramming a patrol car a short time later, police said.

The Police Department said the driver then continued to flee, turning onto railroad tracks at Broad and East 19th streets until the vehicle was "disabled from the tracks." A short foot pursuit followed before Lindsey was arrested in a nearby woods, according to authorities.

Lindsey was arrested on charges of fleeing, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, records show. The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injures, according to police.

State Desk on 07/01/2017