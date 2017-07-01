BASEBALL

Ball from stands hits ump

A ball apparently thrown from the stands at Miller Park in Milwaukee struck first-base umpire Joe West directly in the back of the head Friday, leading to a seven-minute delay during the Miami-Milwaukee game as security personnel tried to locate the culprit. West was positioned behind the bag with one out and Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw on first base in the fourth inning. West remained on his feet after the ball struck him and remained at his post when play resumed. Marlins pitcher Brad Ziegler, who is on the disabled list with a back strain, tweeted: “I hope they file assault charges for whoever just hit Joe West with the baseball. Absolutely ridiculous.”

Cards shuffle management

The St. Louis Cardinals promoted General Manager John Mozeliak to president of baseball operations and Michael Girsch to GM on Friday. Both received contracts through 2020. Mozeliak has served as the team’s general manager since October 2007. “Over the past 10 years, baseball operations have become more complex and demanding,” Cardinals CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said. “Giving Girsch more day-to-day responsibility will enable Mo (Mozeliak) to focus on strategic initiatives and long-range planning.” The Cardinals entered their three-game home series Friday against the Washington Nationals four games under .500, yet just 3½ games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

Minor-leaguer suspended

Kansas City Royals minor-league catcher Mark Sanchez has been suspended for 80 games under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test. Sanchez tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The 22-year-old, a 35th-round draft pick last year, was hitting .206 with 2 RBI in 11 games this season for Lexington of the Class A South Atlantic League. There have been 45 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program and two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.

SWIMMING

Ledecky wins again

Katie Ledecky led wire-to-wire in the 400-meter freestyle Friday night for her third title of the week in the U.S. National Championships at Indianapolis. Ledecky broke her own U.S. Open record with a time of 3 minutes, 58.44 seconds. Leah Smith was second in 4:03.77 — the third time this week the duo went one-two. Ledecky has qualified in four individual events for the world championships next month. Lilly King raced to her third victory in three nights, setting a championship record with a time of 1:04.95 in the 100 breaststroke. She swept the three breaststroke titles. The other winners were Kevin Cordes, who retook the American record in the men’s 100 breast at 58.74, 32-yearold Matt Grevers in the men’s 100 backstroke, and Kathleen Baker in the women’s 100 back.

FOOTBALL

Paterno family drops suit

The family of Penn State ex-football coach Joe Paterno is dropping a lawsuit against the NCAA over its use of a report into the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal. Paterno’s estate, his son Jay and former assistant William Kenney discontinued their case on Friday. The NCAA said there was no payment involved. The lawsuit had claimed that college sports’ governing body damaged the Paterno estate’s commercial interests through its use of a university-commissioned report by former FBI director Louis Freeh’s team. The report concluded Joe Paterno and other administrators hushed up a 2001 complaint against Sandusky for fear of bad publicity. Kenney and Jay Paterno claimed the Freeh report rendered them unable to find comparable coaching work. Messages left for the Paternos and their lawyers were not immediately returned Friday.

TE Mitchell Henry dies

Mitchell Henry, a tight end for three NFL teams following a standout career at Western Kentucky, has died after battling leukemia. He was 24. Western Kentucky announced on its website that Henry died Friday, and a school official confirmed the death. Henry signed free-agent deals with Green Bay, Denver and Baltimore. He played two games with the Broncos in 2015. Packers General Manager Ted Thompson posted on the team’s Twitter account that Henry “made a terrific impression on everyone in our organization.” Henry caught 78 passes for 1,094 yards and 12 touchdowns for Western Kentucky from 2011-2014.

TENNIS

Venus Williams faces wrongful-death suit

The daughter of a man killed in a car crash involving tennis star Venus Williams has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against her.

Williams was crossing an intersection in her Toyota SUV in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., around 1 p.m. June 9 when, according to a police report, she collided with a car being driven by Linda Barson. Barson’s husband, Jerome, 78, was a passenger in the car, and died June 22 from injuries he suffered in the crash.

According to the lawsuit, filed Thursday, Linda Barson, 68, also suffered injuries, including “a cracked sternum, shattered right arm, broken wrist, hand and fingers.”

Williams, who arrived in London on Wednesday to prepare for her 20th Wimbledon tournament, was physically unharmed in the crash.

The accident happened as Williams’ car was moving through the intersection about 5 mph and Barson’s car ran into it, the report said. It said Williams was at fault for “violating the right of way” of the other vehicle, though she was not cited. A police spokesman said Thursday that the accident remained under investigation.

Neither driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or of being distracted by electronics or other factors, according to the police report.

Witnesses told investigators that Williams ran a red light just as Barson’s car entered the intersection on a green light.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Palm Beach County by Barson’s daughter, Audrey Gassner-Dunayer, “the resulting impact caused extensive damage to both vehicles.”

“The front end of the Hyundai Accent was crushed, the front windshield shattered, the air bags deployed, there was crush damage to the rear on the driver’s side, and the back window was shattered,” the lawsuit said. “The Defendant’s Toyota Sequoia was also severely damaged.”

Williams’ coach, David Witt, said that she arrived in England on Wednesday morning and practiced Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“It’s tough on her, but she’s trying to stay positive and taking it one day at a time,” Witt said of the accident. “She wants to focus on the tennis here.”