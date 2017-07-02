Arkadelphia center to host ceremony for new garden

ARKADELPHIA — A quadriplegic client at the Arkadelphia Human Development Center is reaping the benefits of his very own raised garden.

“He’s been ecstatic, having his own little garden that he can see and work,” said Deb Wilson, volunteer program coordinator for the center.

She said a couple of weeks ago, staff members harvested some squash from the raised garden.

“Then one of our employees took the squash, cut it up, breaded it and fried it for him to eat,” Wilson said. “He got to eat his very own squash from his own garden.

“It gives them a sense of ownership and accomplishment and pride.”

The raised garden was built, in addition to a community garden, thanks to a recent grant from AmeriCorps, a nonprofit organization that helps engage adults in public-service work.

A press release from the Arkadelphia Human Development Center states, “The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Development Disabilities Services recently received a grant from AmeriCorps to design, build and harvest community gardens at each of the Human Development Centers.”

“It allows for a group to come and establish a community garden in all five of the HDCs here in Arkansas,” Wilson said.

The centers serve clients that are 18 and older and have intellectual disabilities.

She said Arkadelphia is the last stop, as gardens in Jonesboro and Conway have already been established.

“They didn’t have a garden of any type, so they broke ground, tilled, planted and got everything established,” Wilson said. “I believe Conway had a couple of gardens, so they may have put in a couple more.”

Wilson, who has worked at the HDC for 12 years, said because Arkadelphia was the last one and most of the growing season is just about over, the maintenance department went ahead and tilled the ground and planted the seeds.

“When AmeriCorps arrived, they built tomato cages and fortified the fences to keep the deer out,” Wilson said. “They also harvested at least one harvest of squash, and they have been doing other things on campus for us.”

Wilson said the volunteers helped erect a greenhouse as well.

“We actually had one already that had been used in the past,” she said. “But they got the rib structure up. We’ve got to wait till spending opens for the state to get some bisque fabric and things to finish it.”

The gardens are a joint project with Heifer

International, the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, which includes 4-H Clubs and Master Gardeners.

“AmeriCorps has been here since June 12, and they will go back to Colorado on Friday,” Wilson said.

The HDC will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, beginning at 10 a.m. Wilson said the mayors of Caddo Valley and Arkadelphia are expected to attend, as well as representatives from the other centers in Arkansas.

“We will grill hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken,” Wilson said. “There will be a little award ceremony as well.”

The purpose of the gardens is to allow clients at the HDC to have jobs and work in the gardens, Wilson said.

“To have the potential to earn money to do some of the things they want to do,” Wilson said.

She said some of the clients currently work for the Clark County Recycling Cooperative, which was established in 2008.

“We wrote a couple of grants to get the equipment, and we cater to small and medium-size businesses in Arkadelphia,”

Wilson said. “We recycle cardboard, paper and plastics. …

“We also have individuals who work in Parks and Tourism. We have a contract with Arkansas State Parks to fill several of their info packets, which includes the general info with the state parks. Some of our clients fill those.”

She said they also fill packets on fishing, retirement, motorcycles, and at Christmas, there is a Holiday Tour of Lights packet.

“They fill those packets, too,” Wilson said.

The clients get paid every two weeks, and they receive what looks like a pay check; then the accounting specialist opens her office to give the clients a banking experience.

“They will go to her and tell her they want this much out of their check, and then they sign it like a regular check,” Wilson said. “We are tying to make their lives as normal as possible and give them the same opportunities that you and I have.

“They may use that money to go to Walmart or out to eat, or our recreation department may take them to Verizon

Arena. We even had a few go on personal vacations. …

“The money they make from their job is more spending-type money than anything else.”

The garden at Arkadelphia is actually made up of several garden plots and features a wide variety of vegetables, including squash, peas, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers and peppers.

“It is the equivalent of a small farm,” Wilson said. “There is a whole plot for watermelon and another plot that is strictly pumpkins.

“It was hoped, maybe we could also bring the community to help work in the garden — maybe a 4-H group or a Girl Scout group or a Master Gardener group to come in and do the day-to-day things.”

If any group is looking to volunteer at the garden, contact Wilson at (870) 246-8011, ext. 297, or deborah.wilson@arkansas.gov.

“Things that are harvested, if the kitchen here at the center can use them for lunch or dinner, then they will, and what the kitchen doesn’t use, then we can sell it to our staff here.

“We can also take it to the local farmers market.”

So far, Wilson said three clients have shown an interest in working in the garden.

“We have to look at who would benefit from it the most and who would want to do it,” she said.

Eventually, Wilson said, they plan to put in a flower-garden section as well.

“With a couple of benches and maybe a bird bath,” she said. “Even if a client could not work in the garden, maybe they could go down, sit in the flower garden part and just enjoy a different view from what they see on campus. “To sit and relax.”

Staff writer Sam Pierce can be reached at (501) 244-4314 or spierce@arkansasonline.com.