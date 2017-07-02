Arkansans Across the Minors

Who's hot

DAVID HARRIS (independent/Southern Arkansas) has gone 14 for 37 (.378) with 4 home runs, 9 runs scored and 13 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Harris went 6 for 6 -- including 3 home runs and a double -- with 5 runs scored and 8 RBI on June 22 to lead the Schaumburg Boomers of the independent Frontier League past the Windy City ThunderBolts 20-5. More recently, Harris went 2 for 4 with a run scored Tuesday in a 13-4 loss to the Joliet Slammers. He then went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI on Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Joliet.

BRIAN ANDERSON (AA Marlins/Arkansas Razorbacks) has gone 11 for 30 (.367) with 1 home run, 3 RBI and 5 runs scored in his past 10 games. He went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored June 23 in a 9-4 victory over the Jackson Generals (AA Diamondbacks), then went 2 for 4 with a solo home run June 24 in a 3-1 loss to the Generals. Anderson was selected Wednesday to the U.S. team for the All-Star Futures Game, which will be played July 9 at Marlins Park in Miami. He is batting .259 for the season with 11 home runs, which is tied for the team lead, 47 runs scored (ranks second in the Southern League) and 42 RBI (ranks fourth in the league). Anderson is the No. 3 prospect in the Marlins organization, according to MLB.com, and is ranked No. 4 by Baseball America.

TYLER SPOON (A Red Sox/Razorbacks/Fort Smith) has gone 11 for 32 (.344) with 5 runs scored and 5 RBI in his past 10 games. Spoon went 3 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI on June 25 as the Greenville Drive lost 8-5 to the Charleston RiverDogs (A Yankees).

DOMINIC FICOCIELLO (AA Tigers/Razorbacks) has gone 11 for 35 (.314) with 1 home run, 4 RBI and 7 runs scored in his past 10 games. Ficociello went 3 for 4 with a home run, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI on Wednesday as the Erie SeaWolves lost to the Akron RubberDucks (AA Indians) 6-5. He went 2 for 3 with 2 walks and 1 run scored in a 9-1 victory over Akron on Monday.

JONATHAN DAVIS (AA Blue Jays/UCA/Camden) has gone 10 for 32 (.313) with 2 home runs, 9 runs scored and 6 RBI in his past 10 games. Davis went 2 for 3, including a leadoff home run on the game's second pitch, with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI on Thursday in the New Hampshire Fisher Cats' 9-5 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs (AA Red Sox).

JOSH ALBERIUS (R Marlins/Razorbacks/LR Christian) earned his first professional victory Friday as the Gulf Coast League Marlins beat the GCL Cardinals 8-2. Alberius was the first of five relievers used and he allowed 1 hit with 2 strikeouts over 2 innings. Chris Hunt (Henderson State/Greenwood) made his professional debut in the game for the Cardinals, allowing 1 hit with 2 strikeouts in his 1 inning of work.

MIKE BOLSINGER (AAA Blue Jays/Razorbacks) was dominant for the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday in a 3-0 victory over the Rochester Red Wings (AAA Twins). Bolsinger went 8 innings, allowing just 4 hits with 7 strikeouts to 26 batters and throwing 67 of his 98 pitches for strikes. He is 3-2 this season with a 1.60 ERA in 9 appearances, including 5 starts, for the Bisons. Opposing batters are hitting .252 against him.

NOLAN SANBURN (High-A Nationals/Razorbacks) has earned victories in each of his past 3 starts for the Potomac Nationals after starting his time with the team as a reliever. Sanburn's latest victory came Monday in the Nationals' 4-3 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A Cubs), in which he allowed 6 hits with 1 walk and 9 strikeouts to 28 batters over 7 innings. He is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA in 4 starts for the Nationals, allowing 8 earned runs on 24 hits over 26 innings. He has tallied 9 strikeouts in each of his past 2 starts.

Who's not

DELTA CLEARY (independent/Jonesboro) has gone 8 for 38 (.211) with 6 strikeouts, 3 runs scored and 2 walks in his past 10 games. He went 0 for 5 with a strikeout June 25 in the Long Island Ducks' 4-1 victory over the Sugar Land Skeeters. His last multihit game was June 20, when he went 2 for 4 in an 8-2 loss to the Somerset Patriots.

CLARK EAGAN (A Pirates/Razorbacks) has gone 5 for 33 (.152) with 3 walks, 4 runs scored, 5 RBI and 5 strikeouts in his past 10 games. He went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored Wednesday as the West Virginia Power defeated the Augusta GreenJackets (A Giants) 4-0.

JALEN BEEKS (AAA Red Sox/Razorbacks/Fayetteville) has lost each of his past 2 starts for the Pawtucket Red Sox after winning 2 of his first 3 starts in Class AAA. Beeks took the loss June 20 as the Red Sox lost 7-0 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA Phillies). He allowed 3 earned runs on 4 hits with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts over 6⅓ innings. He then took another loss June 25 as the Red Sox lost 10-9 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA Yankees). He allowed 3 earned runs on 6 hits, including a home run, with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings. Beeks is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 5 starts for Pawtucket this season and is 7-4 overall with a 2.84 ERA in 14 starts.

ANDRES CACERES (independent/Arkansas State) has factored in the decision in five of the six games he's pitched in this season for the New Jersey Jackals of the independent Can-Am League. Caceres took his latest loss Friday as the Jackals lost 5-2 to the Ottawa Champions, in which he allowed 4 runs -- 2 earned -- on 6 hits with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts to 23 batters over 4 2/3 innings. He is 3-2 this season with a 5.72 ERA in 6 appearances, including 4 starts.

HUNTER WOOD (AAA Rays/Rogers Heritage) took an ugly loss -- his first in Class AAA -- Wednesday as the Durham Bulls lost 11-6 to the Indianapolis Indians (AAA Pirates). Wood lasted 4⅔ innings, allowing 7 earned runs on 8 hits -- including 3 home runs -- with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts. He gave up a two-run home run to Eric Wood in the bottom of the fourth inning that tied the game at 2-2, then gave up a home run to Erich Weiss to give the Indians a 3-2 lead later in the inning, and topped it off with a three-run home run to Danny Ortiz in the bottom of the fifth to give Indianapolis a 6-2 lead. Wood has a 1-1 record and a 9.22 ERA in 3 starts for the Bulls. Opposing hitters are batting .328 against him.

News and notes

• Shortstop Matt Reynolds (Razorbacks) was recalled by the New York Mets from the Class AAA Las Vegas 51s for the third time this season Wednesday. Reynolds' call-up coincided with pitcher Robert Gsellman's placement on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Outfielder Michael Conforto's status also remains up in the air after he took a fastball off his hand June 25 against San Francisco, so Reynolds will add depth to the Mets' bench. "We know that without Conforto, we have a three-man bench," Mets Manager Terry Collins said Wednesday. "We needed another body."

• Third baseman Bobby Wernes (Razorbacks) was promoted to the Class A Asheville (N.C.) Tourists from the short-A Boise Hawks by the Colorado Rockies organization June 22. Wernes went 5 for 13 (.385), including a home run, with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI in 4 games for the Hawks before being called up. He's gone 7 for 25 (.280) with 2 runs scored and 5 RBI since joining Asheville. Wernes went 2 for 5 and had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday as the Tourists beat the Greenville Drive (A Red Sox) 6-5. "Bobby has done a great job with the Tourists," Asheville director of broadcast media and radio broadcaster Doug Maurer said. "He seems to be meshing with the guys well and certainly has produced on the field. I imagine he will continue to be an everyday player for us and will likely split time between first base and third base."

• Catcher Stuart Levy (Arkansas State/Benton) was sent down to the Class A Delmarva Shorebirds from the High-A Frederick Keys on Wednesday. Levy was placed on the disabled list May 18 with an undisclosed injury and was activated June 16. He went 4 for 18 (.222) with 1 run scored, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts for the Keys before being sent down. He went 2 for 3 -- both singles -- Wednesday in his Delmarva debut, a 3-1 loss to the Hagerstown Suns (A Nationals).

• Second baseman Michael Bernal (Razorbacks) was placed on the disabled list June 23 by the Augusta GreenJackets (A Giants), only to be activated Thursday. It was his third stint on the disabled list this season, but it was his first while with the GreenJackets. Bernal went 0 for 4 with a walk and 2 strikeouts, leaving 3 men on base, as the GreenJackets lost 6-5 to the West Virginia Power (A Pirates) on Thursday.

• Infielder Nate Ferrell (UCA) was released Thursday by the Florence Freedom of the independent Frontier League. Ferrell, who signed with the Freedom on June 13, batted .208 (5 for 24) with 2 doubles, a triple, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in 6 games. "Ferrell was signed to fill a vacancy for an extra left-handed bat and platoon man," Florence media relations manager Spenser Smith said. "A utility infielder who had held that general role for us had left the team just hours prior due to personal reasons. We have had a number of other roster moves this past week and a half, including activating our starting left fielder, Andrew Godbold, from the disabled list on Wednesday. With our roster at the league's 24-man limit, a roster spot needed to be cleared for Godbold and Ferrell was the selected cut." Ferrell played in two games to start the season with the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League, and he also played three games for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the independent United Shore Professional Baseball League.

• Speaking of the Lake Erie Crushers, they released reliever Keegan Ghidotti (Ouachita Baptist) on Monday. Ghidotti went 1-2 with a 13.00 ERA in 10 appearances with the Crushers, allowing 16 runs -- 13 earned-- on 24 hits with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts in 9 total innings.

Around the horn

• Pitcher Barrett Astin (Razorbacks/Forrest City) was placed on the disabled list by the Louisville Bats (AAA Reds) on Monday with an undisclosed injury. Astin last pitched for the Bats on June 23, giving up an earned run on 3 hits with a walk and a strikeout over 1⅓ innings as Louisville lost 6-2 to the Indianapolis Indians (AAA Pirates). ... Reliever Sam Thoele (UALR) was assigned to extended spring training by the Colorado Rockies on June 19. Thoele had been sent down to the Rockies' rookie-league team in Grand Junction, Colo., on May 27 but he did not pitch for the Grand Junction Rockies before being reassigned. He started the season with the High-A Lancaster (Calif.) JetHawks, where he went 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA in 11 appearances.

-- Todd J. Pearce

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Angels, Mobile, Ala.;.330;63;203;25;37;7;0;1;26;7

Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AA Marlins, Jacksonville, Fla.;.259;75;263;47;68;12;2;11;42;1

Michael Bernal;Arkansas;2B;A Giants, Augusta, Ga.;..248;31;109;14;27;3;1;0;12;0

Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.218;29;87;15;19;3;2;1;10;5

Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.271;47;144;17;39;7;0;1;12;0

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.255;69;239;39;61;13;1;6;31;10

Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.244;62;225;28;55;11;1;4;31;3

Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.287;50;167;27;48;9;0;1;24;8

Brett Eibner;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City.;.253;30;91;15;23;4;1;3;13;0

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.295;74;271;36;80;15;2;3;21;10

Craig Gentry#;UA/Fort Smith;LF;AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va.;.253;21;83;9;21;6;1;1;13;3

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;.276;45;156;22;43;9;1;3;27;0

Billy Germaine;SAU;IF;independent, Marion, Ill.;.298;20;57;5;17;3;0;0;7;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.319;31;116;24;37;7;1;6;33;3

Matty Johnson;Ark. Tech/Watson Chapel;OF;independent, Lincoln, Neb.;260;12;50;5;13;1;0;1;7;4

Cameron Knight;UALR;C;R Cardinals, Johnson City, Tenn.;.286;2;7;0;2;1;0;0;1;0

Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;A Orioles, Salisbury, Md.;.264;39;121;14;32;11;0;2;18;1

Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;..303;20;76;17;23;4;0;4;10;1

Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.252;67;254;37;64;14;3;7;43;7

Chad Spanberger;Arkansas;1B;R Rockies, Grand Junction, Colo.;.462;3;13;4;6;1;0;2;4;0

Tyler Spoon;UA/Fort Smith;C;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.295;18;61;8;18;4;1;0;7;0

Geraldo Valentin;SAU;IF;independent, Cleburne, Texas;.257;40;152;11;39;6;0;2;31;2

Bobby Wernes;Arkansas;3B;A Rockies, Asheville, N.C.;.326;11;43;5;14;2;0;2;8;0

Blake Wiggins;Pul. Academy;3B;R Reds, Goodyear, Ariz.;.250;3;12;1;3;1;0;0;1;0

Andy Wilkins;Arkansas;1B;AA Brewers, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.273;11;44;7;12;7;0;2;10;0

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Josh Alberius;UA/LR Christian;Short-A Marlins, Batavia, N.Y.;1-0;0.00;2;0;0;3.0;1;1;2

Barrett Astin*;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;2-2;6.68;15;2;0;32.1;45;19;34

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;1-2;3.47;20;1;1;36.1;37;11;25

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;7-4;2.84;14;14;0;79.1;60;33;87

Mike Bolsinger;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;3-2;1.60;9;5;0;33.2;31;4;26

Andres Caceres;Arkansas State;independent, Little Falls, N.J.;3-2;5.72;6;4;0;22.0;22;15;31

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;1-3;6.65;11;0;2;23.0;25;11;21

Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;2-2;3.60;19;0;2;30.0;29;20;16

Keegan Ghidotti^;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;1-2;13.00;10;0;0;9.0;24;3;7

Griffin Glaude;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;3-2;4.45;15;0;0;32.1;31;11;31

Chandler Hawkins;Arkansas State;High-A Cardinals, Palm Beach, Fla.;2-2;3.72;22;0;0;29.0;28;15;19

Chris Hunt;HSU/Greenwood;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;0.00;1;0;0;1.0;1;0;2

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;1-1;3.21;23;0;2;28.0;19;14;31

Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;6-3;6.38;16;16;0;86.0;105;31;74

Jacob Lee;ASU/Jonesboro;A Indians, Willowick, Ohio;0-1;6.75;4;0;0;5.1;1;6;4

Jacob Morris;Arkansas;independent, Grand Prairie, Texas;1-1;3.91;15;0;0;23.0;15;22;26

David Owen;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-0;5.36;18;0;0;43.2;57;15;31

Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;1-5;4.90;8;8;0;47.2;54;13;42

Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;4-9;5.65;16;12;0;65.1;69;49;40

Nolan Sanburn;Arkansas;High-A Nationals, Woodbridge, Va.;3-1;3.06;8;4;0;35.1;35;13;35

Ryne Stanek;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;1.82;20;0;3;24.2;16;12;34

Trevor Stephan;Arkansas;R Yankees, Tampa, Fla.;0-0;0.00;1;1;0;2.0;0;0;1

Richie Tate;Marked Tree;independent, Fargo, N.D.;2-2;3.04;16;0;2;23.2;30;11;26

James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;0-1;4.66;8;0;1;9.2;13;5;14

Ty Tice;UCA/Prairie Grove;R Blue Jays, Bluefield, W.Va.;0-0;0.00;3;0;0;3.2;0;1;3

Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;8.14;20;0;0;21.0;22;24;17

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;5-1;5.66;28;0;0;27.0;31;14;29

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;5-5;5.49;15;15;0;83.2;87;31;77

Daniel Wright;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;3-3;6.51;8;8;0;37.1;46;12;20

Tyler Zuber;ASU/White Hall;R Royals, Burlington, N.C.;0-0;6.75;2;0;0;4.0;6;1;8

Through Thursday's games

*on disabled list ^released #called up to parent club

To make additions or corrections to this list, please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 07/02/2017