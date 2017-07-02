Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, July 02, 2017, 4:37 a.m.

Arkansans in the Majors

This article was published today at 2:26 a.m.

Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) remains one of the top pitchers in the American League this season despite being on the disabled list since June 8. Keuchel is expected to hear his name called today when rosters are announced for the All-Star Game in Miami.

PHOTO BY AP/LM OTERO

INDIVIDUAL BATTING

;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;Avg.

Benintendi Bos;276;38;76;10;41;.275

Forsythe LAD;153;23;35;2;11;.229

Gentry Bal;50;10;10;1;5;.200

JMcCann Det;141;17;28;8;21;.199

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

;IP;H;BB;SO;W;L;ERA

Keuchel Hou;75 2/3;48;18;69;9;0;1.67

Parker LAA;35 1/3;24;9;51;3;2;2.04

Wood KC;28 2/3;34;18;21;1;2;6.28

Sports on 07/02/2017

Print Headline: Arkansans in the Majors

