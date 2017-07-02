INDIVIDUAL BATTING
;AB;R;H;HR;RBI;Avg.
Benintendi Bos;276;38;76;10;41;.275
Forsythe LAD;153;23;35;2;11;.229
Gentry Bal;50;10;10;1;5;.200
JMcCann Det;141;17;28;8;21;.199
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
;IP;H;BB;SO;W;L;ERA
Keuchel Hou;75 2/3;48;18;69;9;0;1.67
Parker LAA;35 1/3;24;9;51;3;2;2.04
Wood KC;28 2/3;34;18;21;1;2;6.28
Sports on 07/02/2017
Print Headline: Arkansans in the Majors
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansans in the Majors
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.