The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 905 Broadway St., business, Cassandra Jones, 2 a.m. June 21, cash totaling $2,522.
72202
• 1705 Security Ave., residence, Jorge Cawpos, 11:41 p.m. June 23, property valued at $300.
72204
• 8029 Danwood Dr., residence, Joy Clark, 12:01 a.m. June 17, property valued at $1,002.
• 3112 Tatum St., residence, Delores Walker, 10 p.m. June 18, property value unknown.
• 2121 S. Jackson St., residence, Deangelo Simmons, 2:17 p.m. June 20, property valued at $2,250.
• 2911 Boulevard Ave., residence, Mercedez Glass, 7 p.m. June 20, property valued at $650.
• 10303 Colonel Glenn Rd., business, Ashley Calkin, 4:30 a.m. June 21, property valued at $1,900.
• 27 Lehigh Court, residence, Trevarland Smith, 5:30 a.m. June 21, property valued at $4,827.
72205
• 2 Midwood Court, residence, Harvey Travis, 10:30 a.m. June 19, cash totaling $20, property value unknown.
• 400 N. Pierce St., residence, Randall Miles, 5:50 p.m. June 21, property valued at $302.
• 9319 Cynthia Dr., residence, Jack Wommack, 2:52 p.m. June 23, property valued at $1,315.
• 314 S. University Ave., business, John Durham, 5:06 a.m. June 24, property valued at $3,079.
72206
• 10 Griffin Rd., residence, Cletis Jones, 4:50 a.m. June 18, property value unknown.
• 500 W. Roosevelt Rd., business, Abdallah Mansieh, 12:05 a.m. June 19, property value unknown.
• 2714 S. Commerce St., residence, Abram Bunting Jr., 8 a.m. June 23, property value unknown.
72209
• 2715 W. 65th St., business, Maggie Portillo, 2:53 a.m. June 20, property valued at $100.
• 11501 Ponderosa Dr., residence, Ana Cuellar, 8 a.m. June 20, property valued at $751.
• 9700 Interstate 30, business, Brock Stroman, 2:56 a.m. June 21, property valued at $200.
• 7914 Moore Dr., residence, Miguel Morales, 10 a.m. June 22, cash totaling $280, property valued at $850.
• 8800 Dreher Lane, residence, Nicholas Neldon, 9:40 a.m. June 24, cash totaling $300, property valued at $501.
72103
• 12411 Sardis Rd., residence, Darrell Bell, 5:30 p.m. June 18, property valued at $515.
72211
• 800 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Mary Jennings, 12:01 a.m. May 1, cash totaling $62, property valued at $1,850.
• 12320 Chenal Pkwy., business, Gerald Taylor, 5:30 p.m. June 18, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $200.
• 420 Napa Valley Dr., residence, Courtney Value, 9 p.m. June 19, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $2,850.
• 715 Kirby Rd., residence, Ashlee Broussard, 9:30 a.m. June 20, property valued at $1,700.
• 904 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Ernice Blann, 7:30 a.m. June 23, property valued at $700.
72212
• 11611 Cantrell Rd., business, unknown, 3:20 a.m. June 21, property value unknown.
72223
• 18 Wildcreek Cove, residence, Kevin Keathley, 8 a.m. June 19, property valued at $4,001.
• 106 Georganne Lane, residence, Jim Pace, 6:30 p.m. June 19, property valued at $6,300.
72227
• 9501 N. Rodney Parham Rd., business, Silvia Dyer, 3:45 a.m. June 18, property valued at $1,694.
• 1801 Reservoir Rd., residence, Jayla Jones, 10 a.m. June 19, property valued at $2,980.
• 1221 Reservoir Rd., residence, Alexis Williams, 7 a.m. June 22, property valued at $450.
• 7700 Indian Trail, residence, Lynda Bean, 8 p.m. June 23, cash totaling $24, property valued at $565.
North Little Rock
72114
• 401 N. Olive St., business, unknown, 3:12 a.m. June 17, property valued at $50.
• 2118 Main St., residence, Anthony Foster, 7 a.m. June 19, cash totaling $100, property valued at $1,255.
• 1213 Park St., residence, Samuel Grant, 4:30 a.m. June 20, cash totaling $1,000, property valued at $1,450.
• 1908 Crutcher St., Apt. 50, Kendra Thomas, 1 p.m. June 21, property valued at $410.
• 2118 Main St., residence, Anthony Foster, 2:26 p.m. June 21, property valued at $1,661.
• 1911 N. Moss St., business, unknown, 10:56 p.m. June 21, property value unknown.
• 1312 W. Long 17th St., residence, Ricky Joslin, 7 a.m. June 22, property valued at $950.
72117
• 1715 Hwy. 161, business, unknown, 6 p.m. June 23, cash totaling $197, property valued at $650.
72118
• 1506 W. 35th St., residence, Ruby Moss, 3 p.m. June 20, property valued at $300.
