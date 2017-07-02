Coach’s perseverance brings in 2 state titles

It took Mike Moore 30 years to win a high school state baseball championship at Sheridan. Now it’s become a trend after last month, when he guided the Yellowjackets to their second state title in three years.

“It takes you 30 years to win one, and then to win two in three years and you think, ‘It shouldn’t be this easy,’” said Moore, who just completed his 32nd year at Sheridan. “It’s not easy, but to win two out of three is a special thing, especially with the caliber of competition you were having to defeat.”

The Yellowjackets capped off a sparkling 33-5 campaign with a 3-1 win against Jonesboro in the Class 6A state-title game.

For his achievements, Moore is this year’s Tri-Lakes Edition Coach of the Year.

“To see those guys grow and develop and then get to that point where it’s their turn … that’s kind of where we are in our program right now,” Moore said. “We’ve got kids who pay their dues and see other kids doing it and playing well and having success, and they want to match that. Seeing the guys having the success they are is really exciting.”

The feat was made even more impressive with the difficult field Sheridan had to beat to win the title. The Yellowjackets had to get past Greenwood and Arkansas football/baseball commit Connor Noland. Noland, a pitcher, held Sheridan scoreless until the seventh inning. SHS tagged him for three hits in the top of the frame to squeeze a run across and won 1-0 to clinch a title-game berth.

Sheridan then had to outlast Jonesboro and ace sophomore pitcher Zane Nieves.

“I really felt like there were three teams in 6A: us, Greenwood and Jonesboro, that would probably be three of the top four teams in Arkansas in all classifications,” Moore said. “We had to beat Greenwood and Jonesboro. If the brackets had gone the other way, they would have had to play each other, and we would have had to play the winner of that. I am glad it went like it did because we played them both and beat them both with everybody at their best. So there is no question or excuse or anything. We just won.”

For 29 years, Moore never won a state title. He had taken his team to two state-title games during that time. Still, he stuck to his guns. He uses a laid-back approach and always tests his teams with top competition early in the year.

“That is kind of a philosophy I go by,” he said. “I don’t put a lot of stock in wins and losses early in the season and two-thirds the way through the season. I want us to play hard and win every game, but we are not going to be at the level of intensity in the middle of the season that we are going to be two weeks left in the season. I build toward that.”

Even though it took time for Moore to break through, Sheridan has long been known for its baseball program and willingness to play top teams from various classes. The program has produced some talented players. A visit to Sheridan’s field shows the work that Moore has put in. The field is manicured, and there is a good amount of seating for a high school facility, including a student section behind the outfield fence. Beyond the fence is an indoor baseball facility with mounds and batting cages, as well as a locker room, setting itself apart from other programs in the state. There are also now a couple of pieces of hardware to display in the building.

“I think winning another state championship is a big thing for the program,”

Sheridan junior star pitcher Tyler Cleveland said. “We won it two years ago, and I would put this year’s team up against anyone in the state; we were so talented. Now we have our three returning pitchers back who pitched last year, so I think we can make another run at it and get [Moore] another one.”

With a loaded roster returning and young players waiting in the wings, Moore could end his career with even more titles. However, the first 29 years taught him to take nothing for granted.

“[The titles] can lead to more, but you have to be lucky to win,” Moore said. “You have to be really good, but you have to have a couple of things go your way to get you there. Maybe you have to overcome some things. When you win it, everybody in town is looking at them. Everyone wants to come see the state champions. They are the superstars of Sheridan.”

When Moore and the team arrived at the facility late that evening after winning the state title, Moore couldn’t help but notice the sign above the door that the players touch daily as he was locking up. It is a reference to going back to Baum Stadium, where the title games are played.

“I was walking out the door thinking, ‘It’s time to get ready for the next one,’” Moore said. “Winning two in a row would be big. Our girls just did it. It’s very difficult to do because everybody is gunning for you. Our goal every year is to win a state championship.”