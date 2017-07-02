COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

July 4

Cardboard Boat Race

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will host the fourth annual Cardboard Boat Race from 5:30-7 p.m. at Lake Willastein Park. Participants use cardboard, duct tape and a few other odds and ends to create a vessel for the water. This year’s theme is The Stars Come Out. Teams will consist of two participants in each boat; one must be at least 12 years old. Awards will be given for Fastest of the Fleet in each division, as well as Sinking With Style, the Team Spirit Award and Floating With Flair. Registration is $40 per team. To register or for more information, visit www.maumellechamber.com or call (501) 851-9700.

Russellville Fireworks Display

RUSSELLVILLE — The city of Russellville will present a free community fireworks display at 9:25 p.m. at Old Post Road Park. Concessions will be available through the Russellville Kiwanis Club.

Fabulous Fourth

MORRILTON — The 19th annual Fabulous Fourth — an evening of fireworks, live music, hot dogs and watermelon — will take place at Cherokee Park. Activities will start at 5 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. Picnic baskets and coolers are allowed in the park, and there will be a shuttle from the parking area. To volunteer at the event, email ccfab4@gmail.com. For more information, visit fabulousfourth.wix.com/fab4. To get to the park from Interstate 40, take Morrilton exit 107, and go south on Oak Street. Turn west on U.S. 64 (Broadway), turn south on Cherokee Street, and follow the signs.

July 5

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — The First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Monday.

July 7

Maumelle Newcomers Club Coffee

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Club will have its monthly coffee at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, at the corner of Millwood and Maumelle Boulevard. This is a change of venue for this month only. The club is a social, charitable and educational organization designed to provide a way for women in Maumelle to meet others and gather for various activities of their choice. For more information, call Barb Spahr at (501) 766-4664.

July 8

Market Day

CONWAY — A Market Day will be take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 2310 E. Oak St., across from Caldwell Country Store. The indoor market will feature photographic prints; handmade crafts; assorted baked goods, including pies, cobblers, cakes, cupcakes, sourdough bread and sweet breads; jams and jellies; fresh eggs; and fresh produce. The highlight of Market Day is a quilt silent auction throughout the market hours, with the final bid taken at 1 p.m. For more information, call the church office at (501) 327-7629.

Ongoing

Peas Take One Veggie Cart

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the Faulkner County Urban Farm Project will have the Peas Take One Veggie Cart available each Monday throughout the summer in the front lobby of the library, 1900 Tyler St. The cart will have a wide variety of vegetables and fruits available for the public to take home. Nutritional-fact cards will accompany the produce, as well as recipe cards.

Summer Concert Series

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library has announced its annual Summer Concert Series, which takes place indoors to beat the heat. All are invited for music from local musicians and summer snacks. All concerts are at 2 p.m. Sundays. The schedule includes July 16, The Boomers; July 23, Mary Parker; July 30, Wightman and Karen Harris; Aug. 6, John Murphy; Aug. 13, Fat Soul Band; and Aug. 20, Wyatt Jones. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Adult Fall Softball League Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — Registration for the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department’s fall softball league will begin July 10 and end July 21. Register at the Hughes Community Center from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The forms are available in the Recreation and Parks Department Office or online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

Cooking Classes for Kids

CONWAY — A cooking program for kids ages 8 to 12 is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 11-27, at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. Sponsored by the Faulkner County Urban Farm Project and Arkansas GardenCorps, this six-part program features hands-on meal preparation, as well as tips on basic nutrition, food safety and food budgeting. Kids will learn how to plan and prepare low-cost, nutritious meals. Each participant will be expected to attend all six sessions. Registration is required by emailing faulknercountyurbanfarmproject@gmail.com or by calling (501) 658-2040.

4th of July Blast Pageant

DARDANELLE — The 4th of July Blast Pageant will take place July 15 at the Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 Arkansas 22 W. Registration will be at 10 a.m., and the pageant will begin at 11 a.m. Attire will be Fourth of July wear or red, white and blue wear. There will be categories for all ages, infants through adults. The pageant entry fee is $40, and entries must be received by July 10. Photos can be any size, black/white or color. Only one photo may be entered per contestant. There will be a winner announced in each age division, as well as first and second alternates. The contestant who sells the most tickets will be named Crowd Favorite. For more information, call SarahBelle at (479) 890-1079. Proceeds from the pageant will go to the Miss Lake Dardanelle Scholarship Foundation.

Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience

CONWAY — All are invited to join True Alisandre for a Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience at 2 p.m. July 15 at the Faulkner County Library. RIPE is a drumming event for the whole family. Using hand drums, maracas, tambourines, claves, jars, sticks and the human voice, this experience allows simple rhythms to happen spontaneously. Everything participants need to experience the event will be provided. All library activities are free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

QuickBooks Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops for QuickBooks Online users July 20 at Arkansas Tech University. The 9 a.m. to noon session, QuickBooks Online for Beginners, is designed for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using the cloud-based version of QuickBooks. The 1-4 p.m. session, QuickBooks Online Day-to-Day Basics, includes using invoices, payments, bills, bank feeds, reports and more. Computers will be provided for use during the sessions. The cost per session is $65. Registration is required by July 19 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

