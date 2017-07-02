COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

July 2

Magic Springs Fireworks

HOT SPRINGS — Magic Springs Theme and Water Park will present a Fireworks Extravaganza at dusk at 1701 E. Grand Ave. For more information, visit magicsprings.com or call (501) 624-0100.

July 3

Spa Blast

HOT SPRINGS — Oaklawn Racing & Gaming will present Spa Blast, a family-friendly event, at 5 p.m. on the infield. Activities will include a free concert, a fireworks show, a petting zoo, a Kids Zone and the Middleton Misting Tent. For more information, call (501) 623-4411.

Justin Time

BRYANT/BENTON — Juggler and Balloon Twister Justin Time will present a show at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 4

Fireworks Over Harbor

HOT SPRINGS — Fireworks Over Harbor will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Mountain Harbor Resort. The event will feature a four-wheeler parade, music, fireworks and more. For more information, visit mountainharborresort.com.

July 5

Women’s Welcome Club Luncheon

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club will meet for a luncheon at 10:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. The speaker will be Ginger Yates, club president. The cost of the luncheon is $20 per person. For more information, call (501) 339-1899.

SRP RPG: Transfiguration

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to test their transfiguration skills to use paper, string, tape, plastic cups and other everyday supplies to build the strongest bridge from 3-4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 5 and 6

Libraries are for Readers

BRYANT/BENTON — Youth ages 8 to 12 are invited to Libraries Are for Readers at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 6

Watercolor Workshop

BENTON — Watercolorists of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to create watercolor paintings at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 7

Rise and Shine Craft Time

BENTON — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to create crafts at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Out of the Box Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 7 are invited to a story time at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, stories, puppets, props and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

July 8

Pinnochio

BENTON — Children ages 5 and older are invited to Pinnochio, presented by the Hampstead Stage, at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Fashion Extravaganza

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s exhibit Fashion Extravaganza will be available through Sept. 1 at 625 Main St. The exhibition features costumes depicting the 1700s through current fashions. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216 or visit ccahc.org.

Summer Food Program

BRYANT — All children ages 18 and younger are invited to have free breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through July 28 at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church and the Alexander Community Center. Breakfast and lunches will also be available through Aug. 2 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant. Meals will not be served July 3-7. The Summer Food Program is sponsored by the Bryant Public Schools. For more information, call (501) 847-5632.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Upcoming

Guys and Dolls JR

BENTON — The Young Players and Landers of Benton will present Guys and Dolls JR, under the direction of Daphne Shoppach, July 13-15 at the historic Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St. Shows will be at 7 p.m. July 13-15, at 2 p.m. July 16, and a special performance at 2 p.m. July 15 featuring the understudies in the lead female roles. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and older and military personnel, and $5 for students ages 3 to college age with a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com beginning June 30 or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. Call (501) 315-LIVE to make reservations.

Quiltfest 2017

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Area Quilt Guild will present Quiltfest 2017 from

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 and 15 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event will feature vendors and a quilt contest with prizes for Best of Show and first place. Admission to the show is $7 per day, with children ages 12 and younger free. For more information, visit hsaquiltguild.com.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.