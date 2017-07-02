COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

July 2

Pangburn All-School Reunion

PANGBURN — The annual Pangburn All-School Reunion will take place at 2 p.m. in the school’s Performing Arts Center. The 1967 graduating class will host the event. All who have attended Pangburn schools are invited to attend. For more information, call (501) 728-4378 or (501) 268-9003.

July 3

Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a music gathering at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The event will focus on patriotic songs. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

July 4

Melbourne Fireworks

MELBOURNE — The Melbourne fireworks show will take place at the Izard County Fairgrounds. The gates to the fairgrounds will open at 6 p.m., with entertainment by The Deadwood Groove Band starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be two bounce houses for children, one of which will include a water slide. The fireworks are scheduled to start at dark. The event is free to the public.

4th of July Extravaganza

BEEBE — The city of Beebe’s free 4th of July Extravaganza will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Beebe Ballpark. Live entertainment will be provided by Brock Entertainment and The Brandon Cunning Band. The Beebe City Pool will be closed, but there will be three giant water slides for all ages, and the ballpark playground area will be open. The city will provide free ice cream, drinks and popcorn, and local civic groups and churches will provide free food and drinks. Parking will be available on the park grounds on a first-come basis. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs. A fireworks display, provided by the Beebe Fire Department, will begin after dark. For more information, call Kristen at Beebe City Hall at (501) 882-8135.

July 5

Star Children’s Theater Class

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Star Children’s Theater, for ages 8 to 16, is accepting participants for a four-week class that will meet Wednesday through Aug. 4, with registration ending Wednesday. The Phantom Tollbooth, a play based on the 1961 novel by Norton Juster, will be directed by Sandra Williams. The primary goal of the class is to introduce children to theater. The cost is $50 per child. Practices will be from 1-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Owen Center Auditorium. For registration forms, visit the cashier’s office in the State Hall Building at ASUB or call (501) 882-8850. For details, contact Williams at (501) 882-4493 or sfwilliams@asub.edu.

July 6

The Tectonic Evolution of Arkansas

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will host The Tectonic Evolution of Arkansas, by University of Arkansas professor Mac McGilvery, at 10 a.m. at the Omaha Center, 20 Omaha Circle. McGilvery will talk about the 600-million-year geologic history of Arkansas that made the plains, valleys, hills and mountains, starting with an ancient river called the Mississippi. The program is free, and visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Tana Holder at tanaholder@centurylink.net or (417) 280-0161.

July 8

Romance Reunion Potluck

ROMANCE — The 37th annual Romance reunion will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Romance Church of Christ’s Fellowship Hall, 295 Arkansas 31, across from the post office. A potluck is planned. Bring a favorite dish to share, or just come to visit. Everyone is invited. For more information, call (501) 758-0897.

Fore Mile Adventure

CABOT — The Fore Mile Adventure, benefiting Lonoke County Safe Haven, will take place at the Greystone Country Club. The family event will open at 6 p.m., and the Fore Mile Fun Run will start at 7 p.m. There will be a bounce house, a swimming pool and food. Register for the event at www.runsignup.com.

ONGOING

Michael Church Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present Reconstructing Dreams, artwork by Michael Church, through Aug. 5 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Church experimented with collage and developed a process of finding old images, cutting them up, then reassembling the pieces into new scenes. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Arkansaw Exhibit

CALICO ROCK — The Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center, 104 Main St., is presenting a free traveling exhibit, Arkansas/Arkansaw: A State and Her Reputation, in the Murphy Gallery through Saturday. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. The exhibit highlights artifacts from the Old State House Collection and is presented in partnership with the Arkansas Humanities Council. For more information, call the museum at (870) 297-6100 or visit www.calicorockmuseum.com.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. For more information, call (501) 882-4495. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Historical Society Meeting

BROCKWELL — The Izard County Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. July 9 at the Izard County Senior Center on Arkansas 9, south of Brockwell. Tori Moss, marketing and communications director for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative in Salem, will be the guest speaker and present information about the history of the cooperative. Two copies of The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative History Book will be given away. Copies may be purchased at the meeting for $15. Money from the book sales is donated to the co-op’s Operation Round Up program, which provides college scholarships, disaster relief and donations to nonprofit organizations in the communities the co-op serves. The meeting is open to the public.

Camp Awesome-Kid’s College

BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe will offer Camp Awesome-Kid’s College during July. The camp is designed to provide children with a fun and exciting range of unique opportunities to gain new knowledge, explore careers, develop new skills and boost self-confidence. Camp Awesome is recommended for second- through eighth-graders, and courses are offered on the Beebe, Searcy and Heber Springs campuses. For more information, including a complete schedule of classes, or to register, call (501) 362-1273, email daschueren@asub.edu or visit www.asub.edu.

Vacation Bible School

SEARCY — Foster’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2166 Arkansas 16, will have Vacation Bible School from 6-9 p.m. July 10-14, with a water night and closing program on July 14. The week will feature King James Version Bible lessons, crafts, music, activities, supper and Christian fellowship for all ages. Nursery through adult classes are available. For more information or a ride, call Carrie at (501) 281-2941 or Hollye at (501) 230-2987.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 17 at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. The agenda will include special elections. For more information, email white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

Summer Art Camp for Kids

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will host a Summer Art Camp for Kids on July 17-21 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Students entering kindergarten through the second grade will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and students going into third through sixth grades will meet from 1-2:30 p.m. each day. The cost is $50 for the week. Students will learn a variety of art techniques with instructor Leia Parks, and their artwork will be featured in a culminating exhibition at the BAAC Gallery on Main on Aug. 8-26. Register online at www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org, or call (870) 793-3382 for more information.

White County Business Expo

SEARCY — The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 Business Expo on July 25 in Harding University’s Ganus Activities Complex. The event is an opportunity for businesses to advertise their services and products, building relationships between the businesses and members of the community. The Expo will open to the general public from noon to 4 p.m. Exhibitor-space reservation forms are available on the chamber’s website. Early-bird booth pricing is available until July 12. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 268-2458.

Marty Stuart Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Marty Stuart will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in the large auditorium at Ozark Folk Center State Park. Tickets are reserved seating at $35 for premium seats and $25 for general reserved seats. To purchase tickets, call (870)-269-3851 and press No. 2.

