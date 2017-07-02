Director of safe haven offers encouragement, support

— Sarah Brown spends her time not only offering support to victims of domestic violence, but teaching teenagers to notice warning signs and red flags in their relationships.

Brown, executive director of Lonoke County Safe Haven in Cabot, said student education is a platform for the shelter.

“We believe that we can impact domestic-violence statistics by impacting the youth. We are continually in the schools giving messages on healthy and unhealthy relationships, and broadening the students’ minds on what domestic and dating violence actually are,” she explained.

Brown said she truly feels like she’s making an impact on the community when she speaks at local schools.

“Since January, we have been in Cabot, Beebe and Lonoke schools. I would love to be in all of the schools in the county,” she said.

“Speaking with the kids about healthy and unhealthy relationships — helping them realize that hitting is not the only kind of abuse — has been impactful on the kids. Kids come up to you after class and whisper, ‘Thank you for speaking on that subject today, I have a friend …,’” she said.

Brown said LCSH educates the community on the subject of domestic violence through speaking engagements, projects and fundraisers in the community.

One such fundraiser, the FORE Mile Adventure Fun Run, will take place at the Greystone Country Club in Cabot from 6-9 p.m July 8.

The event will feature a fun run, bounce houses and plenty of food to go around, she said.

The Greystone pool will also be open late for swimming.

Tickets cost $25 per person or $50 for the whole family, and proceeds from the event will benefit the shelter.

Preregistration is available online, and on-site registration will be open the day of the event.

The mission of Lonoke County Safe Haven is to provide hope of healing and independence to victims of domestic abuse in Lonoke County, she said.

Brown said the shelter provides a safe place for victims to recover from the trauma of domestic violence; equips victims with the tools they need to live healthy, independent lives; bridges the needs of victims with available services; and educates the community on domestic and dating violence.

The shelter also offers a 24-hour telephone hotline, victim advocacy and support groups.

Brown said LCSH is looking to expand services by offering a rape crisis line.

“This is a service that is not currently available in our area, and we believe that with the size of our community and reach in the area, this is a needed service,” Brown said.

The shelter is also working on updating its website and logo, as well as the facility itself.

“Through a volunteer program with a local company, we were able to get our building repainted. The building was finished in 2008, so with almost 10 years of wear, it is time for some improvements,” Brown said.

Brown said she is originally from Cabot and graduated from Cabot High School in 1996.

She then attended the University of Central Arkansas in Conway on a soccer scholarship and earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at UCA.

Sarah’s husband, Chris Brown, is a safety-program manager for Entergy.

Brown and her husband have three children: Faith, 16, Emma, 13, and Austin, 13.

“I feel like I’ve had a pretty amazing life, and I want other people to have the same feeling as me,” she said. “I’ve had ups and downs just like everyone else, and I don’t think we know what good truly is until we’ve experienced some bad.”

Brown said she enjoys helping people find the positive things in their lives so they can focus on at least one of those things each day.

“A lot of the victims we see at the shelter, we might only see for a small time in their lives,” she said. “We pray that we are able to help them move on to better lives with all we are able to invest in them.

“However, with the limited time we have with them, we might not always see the new lives they live. If I can plant one seed in someone — teach them to find the positives — I feel like I have accomplished something.”

LCSH also offers a Celebrate Recovery program that aims to free women from “hurts, habits and hang-ups,” including addictions.

Brown said women who are intimidated by large public groups often feel more comfortable talking in the safety of the shelter.

The facility has 16 beds for victims and a bedroom for an overnight advocate.

Brown said the shelter also has cots and playpens so families can stay together.

“Some of our victims come to us with only the clothes on their backs. We are here to provide them with hope for a better future, and with that we provide clothing, hygiene needs, food and a wholesome, loving, welcoming environment to thrive in,” she said.

David Gates, board chairman of LCSH, said Brown is very resourceful.

Gates described Brown as energetic, friendly, outgoing and extremely passionate.

“She was a volunteer on the Lonoke County Safe Haven Advisory Board before she became the executive director. Her passion for Safe Haven was evident in her volunteer role, and that has carried over,” he said.

Gates said the shelter provides hope for victims who would otherwise have none.

“Our goal is to provide the possibility of a future for these victims, then help them map out a plan to make it happen. Through the eyes of a victim, the impact is immeasurable,” he said.

Brown has worked tirelessly to create a positive environment for the victims at the shelter, he said.

“She has spoken with hundreds of students at the surrounding school districts about domestic violence and educated them on the warning signs of domestic violence and dating violence,” he said.

Gates said he believes this is just the beginning, and Brown continues to research and implement new services at Safe Haven.

Brown has increased awareness of the organization in the six months that she has been the executive director, he said.

Gil Mayer, a member of the LCSH Advisory Committee, said she’s happy that Brown has the job that she has.

“She’s very, very warm,” Mayer said. “She’s capable, compassionate and like a second daughter to me. Her energy and ability make her the perfect match for this position.”

Mayer said she admires Brown’s ability to attack a problem without being hurtful or cruel.

Shelters are unfortunately a very necessary thing in this world, Mayer said.

“This work is important to our community because there are people hurting in our backyards,” Brown said.

“Domestic violence is not something that discriminates on any level. It’s all around us, but we may be too ashamed that we’ve gotten caught up in that relationship to talk about it,” she said. “We need to know that people are here to talk, and there is a way out.”

