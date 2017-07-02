Home /
An elite 2019 prospect looking to visit Hogs mid-July
BEAVERTON, Ore. — One of the nation's top junior prospects is looking to set up a mid-July visit to Arkansas.
Running back John Emery Jr., 5-11, 202, of Destrehan, La. has scholarship offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others. He's one of only six juniors taking part in the three-day The Opening event at Nike Headquarters that ends on Monday.
Emery smiled while talking about his relationship with Hog receivers coach Michael Smith on Sunday afternoon.
