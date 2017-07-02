Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, July 02, 2017, 9:46 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

An elite 2019 prospect looking to visit Hogs mid-July

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 7:23 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazetteben-goff-nwabengoff-michael-smith-arkansas-wide-receivers-coach-talks-to-the-media-on-friday-july-29-2016-during-the-nwa-razorback-clubs-15th-annual-celebrity-golf-tournament-at-the-kingswood-and-berksdale-golf-complex-in-bella-vista

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Michael Smith, Arkansas wide receivers coach, talks to the media on Friday July 29, 2016 during the NWA Razorback Club's 15th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Kingswood and Berksdale golf complex in Bella Vista.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — One of the nation's top junior prospects is looking to set up a mid-July visit to Arkansas.

Running back John Emery Jr., 5-11, 202, of Destrehan, La. has scholarship offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others. He's one of only six juniors taking part in the three-day The Opening event at Nike Headquarters that ends on Monday.

Emery smiled while talking about his relationship with Hog receivers coach Michael Smith on Sunday afternoon.

