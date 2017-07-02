A fishy way to squirrel hunt in Arkansas

Fishing or squirrel hunting? What will it be?

That’s what many Arkansas sportsmen are asking themselves this month. Summer is a great time to enjoy some of the year’s best angling for bass, bream, crappie, trout and other sportfish. But squirrel hunting is great this season, too, and many who enjoy being outdoors despite summer’s heat and humidity are drawn to that popular pastime as well. Decisions, decisions ….

Fortunately, you don’t have to pick one favored pastime over the other. Hardwood forests along many fishing streams in The Natural State harbor scads of fox and gray squirrels, and on a river float trip, anyone with a penchant for squirrel hunting and fishing can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Some make a float trip primarily to fish, and if a squirrel or two is picked up along the way, that’s just a bonus. For others, squirrels are the primary reason to be on the water, and fishing fills the time when there’s a lull in the action. For now, let’s assume squirrels are your focus and discuss some tips and tactics that can make your next float-hunt a success.

Start by locating a stream that flows through good squirrel habitat — mature woodlands made up of oaks, hickories and other mast-producing hardwoods. Select a stream that traverses a national forest, wildlife management area or other public land where you can hunt without worrying about trespass problems. Many rivers in Arkansas fit this mold, including the portions of Big Piney Creek, the Illinois Bayou and the Mulberry River running through the Ozark National Forest; stretches of the Caddo and Ouachita rivers in the Ouachita National Forest; Glaise Creek and the Little Red River in the Henry Gray/Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area near Bald Knob; Robe Bayou in the Dagmar WMA near Brinkley; and the Cache River in the Rex Hancock/Black Swamp WMA near Augusta.

The slower the stream, the better the floating technique works. Fast-running whitewater rivers aren’t safe or feasible when you’re planning to shoot from the water. The best streams are rated Class I or II — moving water with few or no rapids and obstructions, so little maneuvering is necessary.

Unless you can motor back to your launch site, you also should select a stream with bridges or road access at convenient put-in and take-out points. A 5- to 10-mile stretch is usually ideal for a one-day float-hunt, but the distance you should plan to travel depends on the speed of stream flow, the amount of hunting time you have and whether you plan to camp. Arrange shuttle service with an outfitter in advance, or plan on hunting with a partner and driving two vehicles to the river.

Canoes are the boats of choice for most on-the-water squirrel hunters because they’re quiet and easy to maneuver with just a paddle. Johnboats can also be used. They provide a more stable alternative and can be easily maneuvered using a small trolling motor or by sculling from the front seat.

River squirrel hunts offer several advantages. First is accessibility. In a canoe or small johnboat, you have access to out-of-the-way areas seldom visited by hunters. Hunting pressure is usually light, and top-quality shooting results.

Float-hunts also get you close to your intended quarry. Riverbank squirrels are seldom wary of hunters in boats, and floating eliminates the sounds produced by even the most careful stalker. A quiet approach by water, even through areas that are heavily hunted, usually fools the squirrels.

Hunters should be afloat at daybreak when squirrels are most active. Most hunters work in pairs. One paddles the boat into position while the other shoots, and they trade places periodically, working as a team.

It helps to work out a set of simple hand signals that allow the two of you to communicate, silently, during the crucial moments after a squirrel is sighted. The paddle man may lose sight of the squirrel while maneuvering the boat. The shooter, therefore, must keep his eyes on the quarry and let his partner know how best to position the craft for a good shot. When all is right, and not until then, the gun is shouldered, and the bow man takes his shot.

As you head downstream, move along one stream bank or the other, taking advantage of overhanging cover for concealment and staying within shotgun range of the trees and shoreline. Move slowly, and stop in likely areas.

Occasionally, it may be necessary to tie up and spend some time looking and listening for squirrels. If the float takes you into a nice section of woods with an active squirrel population, don’t hesitate to beach your craft and go ashore to still-hunt in areas away from the stream. Be sure not to trespass on private lands, though, and always tie your craft to something solid so the river doesn’t steal it.

Shotguns are the most safe and effective for bagging bushytails from a boat. A 20-gauge or 12-gauge loaded with No. 6 shot works well, and only one gun is needed because it’s safer for the person in the front to do the shooting. Other equipment essentials include life jackets for each hunter, an extra paddle, a cooler of ice for storing your game, plus a dip net to gather any squirrels that fall into the water.

If you’ve brought along your rod, reel and tackle box, take time now and then to enjoy some fishing, too. When my friends and I float-hunt, we usually chase bushytails early in the day when they’re most active, then do some casting and retrieving for bass, crappie, bream and other fish around midmorning or so when the squirrels usually return to their nests and den holes. Quite often, we’ll bring home a limit of squirrels and a big mess of fish to put on the family dinner tables.

What constitutes a successful river squirrel hunt? For some, it is nothing less than a limit of squirrels. But for most of us, just being there is a triumph. As we drift along in the current, we find peace, relaxation, and relief from all the weary realities that bind our hearts and minds. And if we bag a few squirrels, or maybe catch a fish or two, along the way, that’s just an extra gift.