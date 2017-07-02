Gurriel drives in 4 runs as Astros slip by Yankees

ASTROS 7, YANKEES 6

HOUSTON -- Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run home run in the fifth before his two-RBI double put Houston on top in a four-run eighth inning as the Astros rallied for a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Houston trailed 6-3 in the eighth before Jose Altuve walked with one out before stealing second and third and scoring on a groundout by Carlos Correa. Evan Gattis then connected off Dellin Betances (3-3) on a towering shot to the train tracks atop left field to cut the lead to 6-5.

Carlos Beltran walked and was replaced by pinch-runner Josh Reddick, who reached second on an error by first baseman Chris Carter before stealing third. Marwin Gonzalez walked to chase Betances, who was replaced by Aroldis Chapman.

There was a full count when Gurriel shot a grounder down the left field line to send both runners home and put Houston on top 7-6.

Gurriel, who finished with three hits, ended the game when he tagged out Brett Gardner at first after the Yankees outfielder tried to get back to first base after making too wide a turn on a single to left center with two outs.

Dayan Diaz (1-1) allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth for the victory and Ken Giles pitched a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

Rookie Jordan Montgomery yielded 5 hits and 3 runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Martes allowed 4 hits and 2 runs with 7 strikeouts in 5-plus innings.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 1 Chris Sale pitched seven shutout innings to win his third consecutive decision, Xander Bogaerts had three RBI and Boston beat host Toronto.

TIGERS 7-1, INDIANS 4-4 Jose Ramirez homered to cap Cleveland's four-run rally in the sixth inning, and the Indians earned a split of a doubleheader against Detroit, beating the Tigers in the nightcap. The Tigers won the opener and led 1-0 in the second game before the Indians broke through against Jordan Zimmermann (5-6). The right-hander had allowed one hit through five innings, but he didn't make it through the sixth.

RANGERS 10, WHITE SOX 4 Cole Hamels overcame a shaky start to win for the first time since April, and Texas hit three home runs in a victory over host Chicago. Hamels (3-0) allowed 2 runs and 2 hits while striking out 6 in 6 2/3 innings for his first victory since April 26.

ROYALS 11-5, TWINS 6-10 Miguel Sano belted a three-run home run, Felix Jorge pitched five-plus solid innings to win his major league debut and visiting Minnesota held off Kansas City to win the late game of a doubleheader. Brandon Moss, Alcides Escobar and Alex Gordon, the Royals' 7-8-9 hitters, went a combined 6-for-12 with 3 home runs, 7 RBI and scored 6 runs as the Royals rallied from a 4-run deficit to beat the Twins in the opener.

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 3 Logan Morrison homered twice, Wilson Ramos hit a three-run drive and Tampa Bay beat Dylan Bundy and host Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 8, MARLINS 4 Domingo Santana hit a two-run home run off Giancarlo Stanton's glove, sparking a seven-run second inning that lifted host Milwaukee over Miami.

GIANTS 2, PIRATES 1 (11) Denard Span scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give visiting San Francisco a victory over Pittsburgh. Josh Osich (2-1) got the win. Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless 11th for his first save since being acquired from the Texas Rangers in early June.

REDS 5, CUBS 3 Right-hander Jackson Stephens lasted five innings in his major league debut and drove in the go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded single, leading host Cincinnati to a victory over struggling Chicago.

METS 7, PHILLIES 6 Asdrubal Cabrera hit a go-ahead home run on his bobblehead day, part of a four-run rally in the seventh inning that carried New York past visiting Philadelphia.

CARDINALS 2, NATIONALS 1 Alex Mejia's first two major league hits -- including an eighth-inning home run -- were the difference as host St. Louis defeated Washington.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 4, ATHLETICS 3 Dansby Swanson hit a tiebreaking double off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning to drive in Danny Santana and visiting Atlanta held on to beat Oakland.

