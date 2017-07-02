Hendrix football player finds success on the track

Michael Spainhour excelled in football most of his life, but during his senior year at Greenbrier High School, he discovered he is a talented track athlete, too.

Spainhour, 19, is now playing football, as well as breaking records in track, for the Hendrix College Warriors in Conway.

“It’s a pretty funny story; it almost happened by chance,” Spainhour said. “I committed [to Hendrix] to play football my senior year [of high school]. I wasn’t in offseason football, but I wanted to stay in shape. I decided to join track for the first time just to stay in shape.”

He said Nathan Moreland, a Greenbrier High School football and girls track coach, “whipped me into shape for track, too.”

Spainhour said he’ll never forget his first high school track meet, which was in Morrilton.

“I’d never been to a track meet before,” he said.

Spainhour said he asked a friend on the team what to expect. The friend told Spainhour not to get his hopes up; they’d likely not do well.

“I got first in long jump, first in triple jump and third in 100 meter. That was the biggest shock,” he said.

The conference track meet was held at the end of his senior year, and he excelled there, too.

“I was all-conference. I was first in long jump and second in triple jump, and I was third in the 100 meter. I went to state in all my events,” Spainhour said.

Moreland recalled the pleasant surprise of discovering how good Spainhour was. Although John Sweeney is the Greenbrier boys track coach, Moreland helped with the jumping events. He recalled Spainhour’s initial inquiry about track.

“He just kind of came up to us, and after football, he decided he may want to run track to stay in shape for football at Hendrix,” Moreland said.

“We went to the long jump/triple jump pit, and I showed him how to do it. I said, ‘Man, I think you can do pretty good at this,’” Moreland recalled. “He just had a natural ability to do it and kind of stumbled into it. To get a kid who’s never come out for track to win at multiple events and be competitive at state — that really doesn’t happen.”

But it did. The teenager immediately jumped to the top of the heap.

It surprised Spainhour. “I had no idea; I don’t think anyone really did. I had no expectations,” he said. “Performing the way I did at my first [track meet], I realized I should have been doing this for a while.”

It wasn’t just a fluke.

In fall 2015, Spainhour enrolled in Hendrix, where he is majoring in computer science.

“Originally, I wanted to go to Hendrix for school; that was the plan,” Spainhour said. “I met the offensive coordinator for the football team, and he asked me if I wanted to play.”

Spainhour said he has played football since fifth grade. His senior year at Greenbrier, he played wide receiver, and the Panthers went to the playoffs, losing in the second round to Batesville.

Former Hendrix track and field coach Patrick McDonald happened to be timing a high school track meet where Spainhour was competing his senior year.

He took notice of the young man.

Spainhour said, “I don’t know who he heard from, and he knew I was going to play football, so he asked me if I wanted to run track, too. We had a good year in football my fall semester [at Hendrix]. It came spring, and I really didn’t want to do track. Football had taken up a ton of time.”

Spainhour said he wanted to concentrate on his studies.

“I was thinking about not doing track. I ended up doing it. … I started doing the 200 meter; I started anchoring for the 4x1oo relay,” Spainhour said. “I had a pretty good freshman year. I had set a couple of records — I think in all of the events I did, actually. I had a record for the 100, the 200, long jump, triple jump and 4x100. My sophomore year, this year, I broke all those again.

“It’s my third year now, and I’m getting a little bit better.”

New Hendrix track coach Andrew Raske praised Spainhour.

“He’s pretty much everything we ask for in a student-athlete,” Raske said. “We were sort of surprised at him.”

Raske, who was the assistant under McDonald for four years, said he knew Spainhour hadn’t run track until his senior year of high school.

“He was predominantly a jumper in high school; that’s what we were looking at him for,” Raske said. However, the coaches noticed his speed and put him on the 4x100.

Spainhour ran the 60 meter indoors for the first time and was the fastest on the team.

“In the open races, he’s faster than everyone else, too. Now it’s hard to say if he’s more of a sprinter or jumper because he does terrific at both,” Raske said. “One thing about him, though, is that he’s got a real natural stride, and we’ve been able to make small improvements to it; he could run fast right away.”

Raske said Spainhour holds records in the indoor 60, outdoor 100, outdoor 200 and outdoor triple jump, and is on the school record 4x100 and 4x400 teams.

“He’s been tremendous for us for a guy we didn’t even know about until he already was coming to Hendrix. Football did all the work recruiting him, and we said, ‘If you want to come out and jump you can,’” Raske said.

In May, Spainhour was selected to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Outdoor All-South/Southeast Region Team. He was third in the region and 36th in the nation with a school-record triple jump of 46 feet, 11 inches. He finished second at the Southern Athletic Conference Championships in triple jump and won the long jump to become a first-team all-conference selection.

“Now that I’m in college, I’ve had a specific triple-jump coach who’s really good,” Spainhour said, referring to former University of Central Arkansas triple-jumper Anthony Farris-King.

So, if Spainhour had to pick — would it be track or football?

“I definitely have more accolades for track, but I love football. This [fall] is the first year I’ll get a significant amount of playing time. Last year, I had my appendix out during the season,” he said.

Truth be told, though, “I’m probably better at track,” he said.

“It’s really exciting, and track meets are a lot of fun, and there are a lot of great people on the track team at Hendrix,” he said. Spainhour said he has made many friends on the track team, including “a lot of friends from Texas.”

Is there any other event he might have a hidden talent for that he’d like to try?

“I’ve always told coach I wanted to do pole vaulting; he won’t let me,” Spainhour said with a laugh.

