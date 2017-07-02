Independence Day celebrations to make a bang

Fourth of July celebrations in the Three Rivers Edition coverage area will feature water slides, inflatables, food, music and plenty of fireworks to light up the night.

BEEBE

Kristin Boswell of Beebe City Hall said the city’s Fourth of July Extravaganza will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday at the Beebe Ballpark on Ballpark Road.

Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m., and admission is free.

The event will feature three giant water slides for all ages, live entertainment, food and fireworks.

Boswell said ice cream, popcorn and drinks will be provided by Beebe City Hall. Civic organizations and churches will be at the event giving out snacks, such as corn dogs and nachos, she said.

“The whole community comes together to be able to host this,” she said.

“It’s free, so everyone can come together to take part in the celebration and enjoy it. This is our largest event of the year, and we always look forward to it,” Boswell said.

Boswell said her favorite thing about the event is the fellowship.

JACKSONVILLE

Dana Rozenski, recreation programs supervisor for Jacksonville Parks and Recreation, said Big Bang on the Range will take place Tuesday at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Shooting Sports Complex in Jacksonville, 2800 Graham Road.

The gates will open at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

The celebration will feature music and inflatables, and concessions will be sold.

“Events like these are important to our community because they bring people to Jacksonville,” Rozenski said.

BATESVILLE

Ashley Engles, business development coordinator for Citizens Bank in Batesville, said the bank will host Celebrate America on July Fourth for the 20th year.

According to a press release from Engles, the event will take place Tuesday at Riverside Park in Batesville on the banks of the White River.

Food vending and children’s activities such as face-painting will begin at 4 p.m.

Live entertainment by Cory Jackson will start at 7 p.m., followed by a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

“Several thousand area residents come to the banks of the White River in Batesville each year for our event,” Engles said. “Our fireworks display is the largest, certainly, in our region and is one of the most spectacular in all of Arkansas.

CABOT

Travis Young of Cabot Parks and Recreation said Cabot’s Fourth of July Celebration will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Cabot Aquatic Park and Sportsplex, 1245 Bill Foster Memorial Highway.

“This is a time when we can be thankful for our great country and enjoy time with family, friends and other citizens within our community and surrounding areas,” Young said.

Young said the event will feature inflatables, concessions and live music by the Steve Hester Band.

Everything at the event will be free, aside from concessions, he said, and the fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

“[This is] a way to celebrate our independence, which dates back to 1776. It’s a thank-you to our country,” he said.

FAIRFIELD BAY

Cassie Lopez of the Fairfield Bay Community Club said a fireworks show will take place at dark Monday at the Fairfield Bay Marina.

Lopez said an Independence Day parade will be held in Fairfield Bay at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The parade will begin at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center.

After the parade, an Independence Day celebration will take place at Woodland Mead Park featuring a patriotic bounce house for kids and $3 mini golf from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lopez said the Kirk of the Hills Men’s Club will sell hot dogs, drinks and chips, beginning at 11 a.m.

“We feel it’s great to get people out and socializing. This is Independence Day, and we have many veterans and retirees around. We want them to get out and feel like they’re being celebrated,” Lopez said.

Staff writer Kayla Baugh can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or kbaugh@arkansasonline.com.