Injury elicits memories of 'Moonlight'

It didn't take long for the best day of Dustin Fowler's baseball career to become the worst. The New York Yankees rookie outfielder, playing in the very first inning of his very first big-league game Thursday night, slammed into the wall beyond the foul line in right field at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

He ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee, requiring surgery Thursday night and ending his baseball season right then and there. He was helped off the field before he even had his first major-league at-bat.

The incident brought to mind "Moonlight" Graham, whose baseball legend revolves around never getting an at-bat in the big leagues. In Field of Dreams, the story goes that Graham got called up to the New York Giants in 1905, played half an inning in the field, but the on-deck circle was the closest he got to the plate.

Fowler, speaking to the New York Post's Kevin Kernan on Friday, said that won't be him. The 22-year-old outfielder is something of a surprise for the 2017 Yankees. He was drafted in the 18th round in 2013 and wasn't really on the fast-track to the big leagues before this season. But then he was hitting .293 with 14 home runs at Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and earned a promotion.

"It's just an unfortunate situation," said Fowler, who apparently slammed into an unpadded box on the railing. "I'm going to do everything I can to get to a ball, that's how I play, and I hit the wrong part of the fence, it was just kind of a freak accident that you can't really do anything about.

"I'm glad I was there for one day," he said, "but I'm pretty bummed out I am not going to be there for the rest of the year."

Happy payday

The New York Mets paid Bobby Bonilla another installment of $1,193,248.20 on Saturday.

Every July 1, starting in 2011 until 2035, the Mets make the payment as part of deferring the $5.9 million the Mets owed him from the 2000 season, a year in which he didn't play for the team, because they released him in January. Bonilla's agent worked out a deal that deferred payment with an 8 percent annual interest rate.

With seven payments in, Bonilla has now collected $8,352,737.40. There are 18 more payments due to Bonilla through 2035. When all the payments are made, Bonilla will have turned that $5.9 million into $29.8 million.

All this looks even better from his home in Sarasota, Fla., where there's no state income tax.

Scholarship for 2035

From Dwight Perry of The Seattle Times:

"A woman in Lexington, S.C., just gave birth to a 14.4-pound boy.

"Nosy neighbors figured as much when Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban and Urban Meyer all showed up for the baby shower."

