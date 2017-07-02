Jenkins leads Fourth of July

Little Rock's Chris Jenkins has won a tournament-record eight Fourth of July Classics at War Memorial Golf Course.

Jenkins, who has won the past three and four of the past five tournaments at the Little Rock course, got off to a blazing start Saturday, shooting a 4-under 60 to grab the first-round lead by two strokes over Ryan Spurlock of Maumelle. Jenkins won the tournament in 1995, 2001, 2002 and 2004 prior to his titles in 2012 and 2014-2016. He shot a 4-under 28 on the front nine, then played even-par around the 4,100-yard tract.

Spurlock, the 2017 Great American Conference Freshman of the Year, followed an even-par 32 on the front with a 2-under 30 on the back.

There are five players a stroke behind Spurlock, including the father-son duo of Wes and Josh McNulty of White Hall. Wes McNulty won the tournament in 2006 and 2008. Also at 1 under are Kent Norris, Kevin Walker and Nick Crisco.

Bill Burkhalter of North Little Rock leads the mid-senior division after a 64. John Tetens (59) of Conway is in front of the senior flight, while Jim Smith of Sherwood (61) leads the super seniors.

Play continues today in the four flights, plus in the match-play division. The three-round tournament concludes Tuesday.

