Library director shares love for reading with community

Vanessa Adams feels at home when she’s lost in the pages of a book or passing between the bookshelves of a library.

Her deep-seated passion for reading has blossomed into a career she truly enjoys.

Adams has been the director at the Independence County Library in Batesville since April 2016.

She was recently named Community Person of the Year by the White River Reading Council.

“When they notified me that I was the recipient of the award for promoting literacy, I was thrilled. While we strive to offer a diverse collection at our library, including audio books and popular DVDs, I still feel that the library is the hub of literacy in our community,” she said.

“We do everything we can to promote reading from a very young age and hope that the love of reading stays with our young patrons throughout their lives,” Adams said.

Before moving into the position, Adams was the county librarian from 2011 to 2013 before temporarily leaving Batesville to pursue a doctorate in information science and learning technologies at the University of Missouri.

Adams said her favorite thing about her job is planning for the future.

“We are moving to a building next year that is four times larger than what we’re occupying now, and it’s my job to communicate with the architects about what Independence County needs in a new, larger library,” she said.

“I’m working with the interior designer now to decide on the interior finishes and furnishings. It’s a lot of work, but I am really enjoying myself.”

Being a librarian is easy to love, she said, and becoming a library director was something she had always wanted to do.

“I knew I had good ideas about how a library should be run. I’m very fortunate to have a supportive library board and community who allow me to implement my ideas,” she said.

Adams said she manages the budget for the library, creates and promotes programs, handles marketing and advertising responsibilities, and speaks to community organizations about the library.

“I visit local schools to talk to students about the library and our programs, as well as to promote e-books,” Adams said.

Adams manages a staff of 10 employees and seven volunteers.

“Some days are hectic,” she said.

Her days currently consist of meeting with architects and staff, reviewing invoices, taking sales calls and responding to emails.

“I have a lot of visits from the public about programs and issues they would like the library to consider. I also have frequent public-speaking engagements,” she added.

Adams said that after returning to Batesville in 2016, she saw a woman at a grocery store who had taken one of the computer classes Adams had instructed.

“She told me I changed her life, and she was able to find a job because I taught her how to use the computer. She said I opened up a whole new world to her. I’ll never forget that moment,” Adams said.

“My job, to keep the library running and relevant to our community, is important because libraries are important. Libraries are the hub of the community and provide services that are not found anywhere else,” she explained.

Adams said the library offers genealogy programs, research assistance, public computers, Wi-Fi, e-books, children’s story-time sessions and reading materials to the public at no charge.

“We are pleased to provide these services,” she said. “We are very happy to be public servants. Librarians are a rare breed because we love providing information, and we never expect anything in return.”

Adams said she can’t think of anything she dislikes about her job, but if she had to choose a different career, she would be an English professor at a university.

She is originally from Jonesboro and attended Jonesboro High School.

Adams received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from Arkansas State University and her master’s degree in library science from the University of Missouri.

She is still working toward obtaining her doctorate.

Most of her family live in Jonesboro and Northwest Arkansas, she said.

“Before I moved to Batesville, I was a librarian in Douglas, Georgia. I left Jonesboro over 10 years ago,” she said.

“My mother recently sold her house in Jonesboro and moved to Batesville, which I am thrilled about,” Adams said.

Adams is part of the Arkansas Library Association, the American Library Association, the Association of Rural and Small Libraries, the Arkansas Reading Association and the Mizzou Alumni Organization.

She is also a new member of the Batesville Kiwanis Club.

Adams said her English professors at ASU inspired her and made an impact on her life.

“Especially Dr. Francis Malpezzi — not only did she introduce me to great literature; she also suggested I pursue a degree in library science,” Adams said. “Before her suggestion, I’d never considered it.”

In her free time, Adams said, she enjoys exercising, watching movies and reading as much as possible.

Adams said she is passionate about reading and British history.

She enjoys reading fiction and biographies, and said British queens and kings have always fascinated her.

Adams said her favorite book is The Grapes of Wrath, by John Steinbeck, and Southern fiction is her favorite genre to get lost in.

“I love to travel, I enjoy scrapbooking, and I’ve recently begun researching my family’s history,” she said.

Janet Swaim, office manager at the Independence County Library, has worked at the library for 43 years.

Swaim said Adams is a very outgoing person who is easy to like.

“After a period of training at the front circulation desk, she moved into the back office to the desk directly across from mine and worked there until leaving to pursue her doctorate,” Swaim said.

“I very much enjoyed that time of working so closely to her. She has a very good sense of humor and is a hard worker; it made it more fun to come to work every day.”

Adams would often come through the back door each morning humming a tune, Swaim said.

While she was heartbroken over it, Swaim said she understood that Adams was trying to better herself when she left to pursue her doctorate.

“When Vanessa was hired again, this time as director in April of 2016, I was very happy to know she was coming back to work with us,” Swaim said.

Swaim said Adams has a very progressive outlook and isn’t afraid to change or try new things.

“She is constantly looking for ways to improve the library and the service we provide to our patrons,” Swaim said. “She works hard to promote the library to the community around us, and since she’s been here, I feel that the library’s standing has improved in the eyes of that community.”

Vanessa has a caring heart and makes an effort to get to know her staff and their families, Swaim said.

“She appreciates her staff and lets them know that often. In turn, the staff willingly works hard for her,” Swaim said. “She knows that there is more to life than just work.”

