Little Rock police investigating pair of overnight homicides

Little Rock police are investigating a pair of overnight homicides.

In the first case, a suspected murder-suicide occurred before 3:30 a.m. at 1600 S. Elm St.

Little Rock Police Department Lt. Steve McClanahan said officers arrived and found 28-year-old Anna Willimison dead from injuries that did not appear to be self-inflicted. He said she was not shot, noting the formal cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Investigators later found the body of Willimison's boyfriend, Ernest Purdiman, in a different apartment at the address. He had been shot.

"We believe he killed her, then went to Apartment 48, where he killed himself," McClanahan said.

Hours later, around 8:15 a.m., officers were sent to 46 Westmont Circle after the body of Naomi Estrada, 36, was found by her sister. McClanahan said the death was "not from a gun," though the formal cause is also pending.

He said investigators have a person of interest they are looking for, but that information is not yet being released.

The two killings bring the number of homicides in Little Rock so far this year to 29.