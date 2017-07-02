Man sentenced in robbery case

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County Circuit Court jury sentenced a Hot Springs man to 17 years in prison Wednesday after a one-day trial over his part in the armed robbery of his grandparents last year.

Christopher Brady Parker, 22, who lists a Thornton Ferry Road address, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of aggravated robbery. Additional felony charges of aggravated residential burglary, a second count of aggravated robbery and theft of property more than $1,000 were withdrawn.

The five-man, seven-woman jury deliberated for about an hour and 45 minutes before recommending the 17-year sentence. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Joe Graham noted a technical issue during the trial that prevented jurors from seeing a 35-minute video of Parker's statement to Garland County sheriff's investigators after his arrest, but he gave it to them to watch in the jury room, "which would have taken up some time" during deliberations.

One of Parker's accomplices, Asher Chance White, 22, pleaded guilty in circuit court April 12 to one count of aggravated robbery for his part in the incident and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The case against a third person, who was 17 at the time, is pending. Graham said the youth's attorney filed a motion to have the case transferred to juvenile court, which was denied, but the ruling has been appealed.

Parker said in his original statement to investigators after his arrest that he, White and the youth were smoking meth April 18, 2016, the day of the robbery. White and the youth "started talking about hitting a lick or robbing someone," Graham said, and Parker suggested robbing his grandparents.

Graham said Parker told them where his grandparents lived on Arkansas 290 and that they had money and guns in their home.

"It was his idea," Graham said, but noted that Parker claimed he didn't think his grandparents would be home.

"He admitted he drove his vehicle and dropped the others off at an isolated point up the road," Graham said. "He said he told them to knock and if no one was home to break in. If they were home, they should just leave."

Graham noted the victims were in their mid-80s and both disabled, and that Parker "knew their age and knew their physical condition. He was more responsible for what happened than anyone else involved in the case."

According to sheriff's reports and the affidavits, the female victim, 84, stated that at 3:10 p.m. April 18, 2016, two unknown white men wearing dark hoodies knocked on the door of their home and her 85-year-old husband opened it "just enough to speak through," but the two suspects forced their way in, knocking him to the floor.

The woman ran to a bedroom to retrieve her phone but was pushed to the floor by both suspects, authorities said. One suspect was armed with a handgun. The suspects took two revolvers, an undisclosed amount of cash and a wallet containing debit cards, reports said.

Sheriff's investigators, Arkansas State Police and LifeNet responded to the scene. The couple were transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs with minor injuries.

On April 25, 2016, a witness reported seeing a white SUV traveling "faster than normal" on Harmony Grove Road the day of the robbery and gave a description of the driver.

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a white SUV turn onto Harmony Grove, which runs parallel to Arkansas 290 and an area for access to the victims' residence. The SUV, later identified as a Ford Expedition, turned off Rockport Lane onto Harmony Grove. Investigators later located the vehicle in Hot Springs Village and determined it was registered to Parker.

The youth was interviewed June 28, 2016, and admitted he and White entered the residence, took the handguns and fled to a white Ford Expedition where Parker was waiting, according to police.

Parker was arrested June 30, 2016, and initially held on $150,000 bond. After a hearing Feb. 16, bond was reduced to $50,000 and he was later released.

Parker will be given credit for time served, but will have to serve 70 percent of his sentence, more than 11 years, before he is eligible for parole.

State Desk on 07/02/2017