METS

Team comes clean on Tebow

New York Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson called it "a baseball decision" when his team signed Tim Tebow to a minor league contract last September, even though the former football player had spent 11 years away from the diamond. The line drew smirks from just about everyone, and now we know that Alderson may have had his tongue firmly entrenched in his cheek.

Speaking Friday at a panel during the annual SABR convention, Alderson came clean about why the Mets took a chance on the popular former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL washout.

"Look, we signed him because he is a good guy, partly because of his celebrity, partly because this is an entertainment business. My attitude is 'why not?' " he said, per Newsday's Roger Rubin.

Tebow hasn't put up world-class numbers -- he had a .220/.311/.336 slash line and 3 home runs in his first 64 minor league games -- but the Mets still promoted him from low-Class A Columbia to high-Class A St. Lucie this week. Those stats aren't the ones the Mets care about, though, and now they're freely admitting it.

"I actually think it's been great for baseball. It's been unbelievable for the South Atlantic League in terms of interest and entertainment," Alderson said. "We'll see how far he goes."

RANGERS

Four closers in mix

CHICAGO -- Unable to find reliable relief in the ninth inning, the Texas Rangers will try a closer-by-committee approach until further notice.

Rangers Manager Jeff Banister announced the decision Saturday, one day after his team squandered a two-run lead in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Texas leads the American League with 16 blown saves.

Left-hander Alex Claudio and right-handers Matt Bush, Jose Leclerc and Keone Kela are in the mix to close games. Bush (2-4) has assumed the role lately, but he gave up three runs in the ninth inning Friday for his fifth blown save.

"We've been inconsistent, so we've got to find what our best recipe is for getting the 27th out," Banister said.

Texas had lost three consecutive entering Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Kela began the day 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA but was dealing with soreness in his right biceps. Claudio was 1-0 with a 2.48 ERA, and Leclerc was 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA.

"We'll make a decision on multiple pitchers out there based on who's available to us and the set of hitters (he'll face)," Banister said. "We're not committed to one single guy."

MLB

Suspensions announced

NEW YORK -- Houston Astros pitcher David Paulino has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Major League Baseball announced Saturday that the rookie right-hander tested positive for Boldenone. His suspension begins immediately.

Paulino was called up from the minors May 30 to fill a hole in Houston's injury-ravaged rotation. He is 2-0 with a 6.52 ERA in six starts.

Despite all the injuries to key pitchers, Houston began the day with the best record in the majors at 54-27. Paulino could return for the final game of the regular season, but he is ineligible for the postseason this year.

Paulino made his big league debut in 2016, going 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in one start and two relief appearances.

Pitchers Joseph Colon of Cleveland and Joan Gregorio of San Francisco were suspended Saturday for the rest of the season after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances.

Colon was cited for a synthetic drug whose effect is similar to that of testosterone. Gregorio showed evidence of the anabolic steroid Stanozolol.

Colon and Gregorio are 40-man roster players.

Colon, 27, is a right-hander who made his big league debut with the Indians last July 8 and was 1-3 with a 7.20 ERA in 11 relief appearances. He has a 4.13 ERA in 28 relief appearances this year at Class AAA Columbus.

Gregorio, 25, is 4-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 13 starts this year at Class AAA Sacramento.

These are the fifth suspensions this year under the major league drug program. Also banned were Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia. There have been 47 suspensions this year under the minor league program.

