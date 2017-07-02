Rapper who was performing during mass shooting at Little Rock club arrested on unrelated charge

The rapper who was performing at a downtown Little Rock club when shots rang out Saturday morning has been arrested on an unrelated charge in Alabama.

Records show Ricky Hampton, who performs under the name Finese 2Tymes, was booked into the Jefferson County jail in Birmingham shortly after 3:30 a.m. He was being held there without bail.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said Hampton's arrest was on an outstanding warrant from Forrest City and was not related to the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, where 25 people were wounded by gunfire and three more injured in other ways.

Moore said authorities in Little Rock would coordinate with investigators in Alabama and possibly send a team there.

"They need to speak to him" about the Little Rock shooting, Moore said.

Authorities said Saturday afternoon that Hampton was wanted on a previous outstanding warrant in Arkansas.

Records listed the charge against Hampton as being a fugitive from justice.

Moore said a second person was with Hampton when he was arrested, though it wasn't clear if that person was arrested.

