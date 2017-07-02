Redick follows 'process' to $23M

J.J. Redick is trusting the process. Gordon Hayward got his sales pitch from Miami. And David West, finally a champion, is coming back for one last season.

The first day of NBA free agency Saturday saw things starting to take shape, though there's still dozens of more moves to come in the next few days. After an opening flurry that saw Stephen Curry get a $201 million deal from the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and Blake Griffin take about $175 million to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, most teams started to look at names more within their price range.

Redick agreed to a $23 million, one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. West is going back to the Warriors on the veterans minimum, which is now worth $2.3 million. And Detroit got some solid insurance at point guard, agreeing with Langston Galloway on a three-year deal.

But all that, of course, was overshadowed by Curry's deal -- the biggest contract in NBA history.

"Steph should be getting 400M this summer," Cleveland star LeBron James tweeted.

The rules, for now, only allow for Curry to get half of that.

With nearly $1 billion in deals agreed to just in Day One of this year's free agency period, there is no shortage of money out there for teams to hand out.

And while Curry got the most, other point guards got plenty -- or will when contracts can start being signed Thursday.

Jrue Holiday agreed to return to New Orleans for $126 million over five years, with incentives potentially pushing that to $150 million. Patty Mills is returning to San Antonio for the next four years at $50 million, and Jeff Teague agreed with Minnesota on a three-year, $57 million deal.

Still out there is another big offer: John Wall has a chance to sign a four-year extension worth $168 million with the Wizards, another deal under the so-called Supermax structure that allowed Curry to get his record payday.

Late Saturday night, forward Andre Iguodala tweeted: "Sources close to Andre Iguodala reporting agreed to terms to return to the bay...." Reports indicated the 2015 Finals MVP will stay in Golden State on a three-year, $48 million contract.

In other major free agent news Saturday:

• Redick made his intentions for next season clear with three simple words: "Trust the process," he tweeted, his way of saying he was heading to the 76ers, who have made that phrase their mantra during their long rebuilding process. Redick averaged 15.0 points and made 43 percent of his three-pointers last season for the Los Angeles Clippers, who will now need two new starting guards next season after point guard Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets.

• Hayward was greeted by Heat players for his free-agent visit, along with a banner strategically placed outside AmericanAirlines Arena showing him in a Heat uniform. The All-Star forward who is coming off the best season of his career spent several hours with Miami officials such as team President Pat Riley, and he is expected to visit with Boston and Utah -- the incumbent team -- before making a decision in the coming days.

• After locking up Holiday to feed the ball to All-Star big men DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, the Pelicans were talking with guards Nick Young and Ty Lawson about joining New Orleans as well.

• Dion Waiters, who spent last season with the Heat, had a list of free-agency targets revealed that not only included Miami but also Chicago, New York and Sacramento.

• Cleveland offered shooting guard Kyle Korver a new contract. The 36-year-old has expressed a desire to stay with Cleveland after making it to his first NBA Finals.

OFF THE MARKET

PLAYER;POS.;TERMS OF DEAL;SIGNING TEAM (PREVIOUS TEAM)

STEPHEN CURRY;SG;5 years, $201 million;Golden State Warriors (Warriors)

BLAKE GRIFFIN;PF;5 years, $175 million;Los Angeles Clippers (Clippers)

JRUE HOLIDAY;PG;5 years, $126 million;New Orleans Pelicans (Pelicans)

JEFF TEAGUE;PG;3 years, $57 million;Minnesota Timberwolves (Pacers)

J.J. REDICK;SG;1 year, $23 million;Philadelphia 76ers (Clippers)

ANDRE IGOUDALA;F;3 years, $48 million, Golden State Warriors (Warriors)

PATTY MILLS;PG;4 years, $50 million;San Antonio Spurs (Spurs)

JOE INGLES;G;4 years, $52 million;Utah Jazz (Jazz)

TONY SNELL;G;4 years, $44 million;Milwaukee Bucks (Bucks)

AMIR JOHNSON;F;1 year, $11 million;Philadelphia 76ers (Celtics)

CRISTIANO FELICIO;C;4 years, $32 million;Chicago Bulls (Bulls)

SHAUN LIVINGSTON;G;3 years, $24 million;Golden State Warriors (Warriors)

LANGSTON GALLOWAY;G;3 years, $21 million;Detroit Pistons (Kings)

MICHAEL CARTER-WILLIAMS;G;1 year, $2.7 million;Charlotte Hornets (Bulls)

JOSE CALDERSON;PG;1 year, $2.3 million;Cleveland Cavaliers (Hawks)

DAVID WEST;F;1 year, $2.3 million;Golden State Warriors (Warriors)

TOP REMAINING FREE AGENTS

KEVIN DURANT, SF, unrestricted Golden State Warriors

• Durant, coming off an NBA Finals MVP and his first championship, isn't going anywhere.

GORDON HAYWARD, SF, unrestricted Utah Jazz

• Hayward is being courted heavily by the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, and probably others; he could leave the Jazz.

KYLE LOWRY, PG, unrestricted Toronto Raptors

• Lowry is the top point guard available on the market, but few teams are looking for a floor general.

OTTO PORTER, SF, restricted Washington Wizards

• The top restricted free agent on the market, Porter could test Washington's willingness to go into the luxury tax.

PAUL MILLSAP, PF, unrestricted Atlanta Hawks

• New Atlanta Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk made it clear he wasn't going to give Millsap a max contract. That means the all-star forward will move on.

GEORGE HILL, PG, unrestricted Utah Jazz

• After Jazz traded for point guard Ricky Rubio, Hill will play elsewhere.

DANILO GALLINARI, PF, unrestricted Denver Nuggets

• Will a team take a chance, or will his market be tepid thanks to a constant stream of injuries and defensive issues?

SERGE IBAKA, PF, unrestricted Toronto Raptors

• Ibaka was expected to get big money as a free agent this summer. But given his age (27) and a glut of big men on the market, will he get it?

KENTAVIOUS CALDWELL-POPE, SG, restricted Detroit Pistons

• One of the better wing defenders in the league, Caldwell-Pope will have suitors.

DIRK NOWITZKI, PF, unrestricted Dallas Mavericks

• Nowitzki won't leave Dallas. His contract will come down to what the Mavericks spend on other players.

NERLENS NOEL, C, restricted Dallas Mavericks

• After trading for him at the deadline, Dallas is motivated to keep Noel.

JAMYCHAL GREEN, PF, restricted Memphis Grizzlies

• Green, 27, a power forward capable of hitting threes, should draw interest.

NIKOLA MIROTIC, PF, restricted Chicago Bulls

• The market for Mirotic, 26, will likely be similar to Green's.

PAU GASOL, C, unrestricted San Antonio Spurs

• When Gasol opted out of his contract for next season, the assumption was that the Spurs had something up their sleeve. We'll find out soon enough.

C.J. MILES, SG, unrestricted Indiana Pacers

• Miles is a little older (30), but he is another wing player who can hit a three and play some defense.

ANDRE ROBERSON, SF, restricted Oklahoma City Thunder

• Roberson is one of the best wing defenders, but shooting is a problem.

KELLY OLYNYK, C, restricted Boston Celtics

• Olynyk likely will soon be an unrestricted free agent; Boston will have to renounce his rights to make its planned big splash in free agency.

TAJ GIBSON, PF, unrestricted Oklahoma City Thunder

• Gibson has talked about wanting to re-sign, but will Oklahoma City dip into the luxury tax to keep him? Unlikely.

ERSAN ILYASOVA, PF, unrestricted Atlanta Hawks

• Ilyasova is an underrated free agent. He could be a cheap stretch-four option.

PATRICK PATTERSON, PF, unrestricted Toronto Raptors

• Patterson is the 10th power forward on this list, showing the depth in this free agent class.

P.J. TUCKER, SF, unrestricted Toronto Raptors

• Tucker was acquired at the trade deadline, but is likely to go elsewhere.

JAMES JOHNSON, PF, unrestricted Miami Heat

• Johnson had a career season, but did that convince teams he's no longer the inconsistent player of the past?

DION WAITERS, SG, unrestricted Miami Heat

• Waiters falls into a similar camp as Johnson: an inconsistent player who had his best season a year ago. His market will be one of the more intriguing ones.

DARREN COLLISON, PG, unrestricted Sacramento Kings

• Collison might be the best option for teams looking for a backup point guard.

MASON PLUMLEE, C, restricted Denver Nuggets

• Plumlee was acquired at the trade deadline for Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick, making it seem as though Denver needs to pay up to keep him.

BOJAN BOGDANOVIC, SG, restricted Washington Wizards

• Bogdanovic's camp expects to get somewhere in the mid-teens per year, but it's hard to see that kind of offer materializing.

TIM HARDAWAY, SG, restricted Atlanta Hawks

• Hardaway took a step forward last season in his final year of his rookie deal.

TONY ALLEN, SG, unrestricted Memphis Grizzlies

• Allen may wind up elsewhere, but it would be fun to see him find a way to stay in Memphis.

VINCE CARTER, SF, unrestricted Memphis Grizzlies

• Carter continues to defy age (40) and wants to keep playing. He's been linked with the Warriors, and seems like exactly the kind of player Steve Kerr would want.

MANU GINOBILI, SG, unrestricted San Antonio Spurs

• If Ginobili decides to come back, he'll stay put.

KYLE KORVER, SG, unrestricted Cleveland Cavaliers

• Will Korver return to the Cavs, and given their tax concerns, will they want him?

ZACH RANDOLPH, PF, unrestricted Memphis Grizzlies

• Randolph, 35, could leave the team with which he's grown synonymous.

SHABAZZ MUHAMMAD, SF, restricted Minnesota Timberwolves

• Muhammad, like Olynyk, could quickly become unrestricted if Minnesota needs the cap space.

JUSTIN HOLIDAY, SG, unrestricted New York Knicks

• Holiday may want to play with his brother, Jrue, who has agreed to stay in New Orleans.

JONATHON SIMMONS, SG, restricted San Antonio Spurs

• Simmons could draw a lot of interest after a strong postseason.

NICK YOUNG, SG, unrestricted Los Angeles Lakers

• Young bought into what Lakers Coach Luke Walton tried to sell him on. Will that earn him another contract?

DERRICK ROSE, PG, unrestricted New York Knicks

• Rose had an up-and-down season in New York, his first outside of his hometown of Chicago. He seems best suited to be a change-of-pace off the bench, but it's unclear whether he gets that.

RUDY GAY, SF, unrestricted Sacramento Kings

• Gay, coming off a torn Achilles tendon, seems like a prime candidate to take a one-year deal and test the market again next summer.

DEWAYNE DEDMON, C, unrestricted San Antonio Spurs

• Dedmon should be a sought-after free agent, given his potential to be a rim runner offensively and an athletic presence defensively.

-- The Washington Post

Sports on 07/02/2017