Rogers hosts straight shooters

ROGERS -- More than 500 children and teenagers from 17 states worked in some last-minute practice Saturday, warming up for the 52nd annual Daisy BB Gun National Championship Match, the largest national 5-meter BB gun match in the nation.

Sounds similar to "snap popper" fireworks filled a John Q. Hammons conference room serving as a shooting range. Coaches worked with competitors between the ages of 8 and 15 who fired Daisy air rifles at a target 5 meters away from four different shooting positions: standing, sitting, kneeling and prone.

Jennifer Commerford, 15, warmed up with her Johnson County, Kan., 4-H Rifle Club.

She started competing three years ago. Her mother, Chris Commerford, said she could not have been more surprised.

But Jennifer is far from alone. There are about two girls for every three boys at the match, said Lawrence Taylor, director of public relations for Rogers-based Daisy Outdoor Products.

"Actually, more girls end up getting medals," he said. "They tend to be more precise and disciplined."

While it isn't as physical as many sports, Taylor said it's a lot like yoga, where participants have to hold a pose and be completely steady.

Daisy Chief Executive Officer Keith Higginbotham said it's all about mental preparedness and practice. Chris Commerford agreed.

"It's been a great opportunity for Jennifer to learn how to focus and really apply herself and stick things out," Commerford said. "It's been huge."

Competitors are judged on shooting accuracy, with awards going to individual performance and total team score, much like at a track meet.

However, gun safety is a primary focus at the championship. Twenty percent of each competitor's score comes from a written test on gun handling and safety, which competitors took Saturday.

"You can place second in every event and max out the test and win the match," said Clyde Furr, match referee with the National Rifle Association. "It's a very important part of the championship."

About 3,000 people flooded the room during the opening ceremony Saturday night, eager to cheer on competitors in the match that ends Monday afternoon.

This year, 71 teams -- each with five members and two alternates -- that qualified from their states will compete in the national championship, which has been held in Rogers since 2010 and held by Daisy each year since 1966.

Jennifer will compete in the Champion Shooters division as the designated member of her team. She said she won medals in every event in her first competition, and that hooked her.

"It's just really fun and exciting," she said. "It's a competition, but it's a friendly competition and you get to know people from all over."

