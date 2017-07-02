Rogers man says innocent in beating of grandmother

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man who claimed he needed money to pay back drug debts robbed and pistol-whipped his grandmother in May, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jonathan William Marshall, 20, pleaded innocent Monday to aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property during an arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

Rogers police received a call at 3:05 a.m. May 18 concerning someone breaking into 83-year-old Dollie Cotrill's home and beating her with a pistol, according to the probable cause affidavit. An officer found the woman with her head and face covered with blood.

She suffered a broken vertebrae, a fractured shoulder, fractured ribs, a fractured arm, a fractured pelvis and bleeding around her brain. She had to have neck surgery, was in a coma and had to be placed on a ventilator to breathe, according to court documents.

Marshall told police he owed drug debts and needed money, the affidavit said. Marshall told police he never intended to hurt his grandmother, according to the affidavit.

Cotrill told police that a man wearing a mask entered her bedroom and hit her twice on the head with a pistol. The man demanded her phone, money and medications and threatened to shoot her if she didn't follow his instructions, according to the affidavit.

The intruder then put jewelry in a bag. The man left the bedroom and went into an office and took a computer. The man returned to the bedroom and hit the woman one more time with the pistol, the affidavit states. Marshall, who was arrested May 19, denied any involvement when he first was questioned by police.

