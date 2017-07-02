Bryant-based Express tight-knit despite distance

A 6-0 first-inning deficit does not concern the women of the Bryant Express.

The Express opened play in the women's division of the Busch Softball Classic against ECI, based out of Kansas City, Kan., at the Sherwood Sports Complex in Sherwood on Saturday. They failed to score in the top of the first inning, then watched as ECI posted six runs.

The Bryant-based team features players from five states who were put together by team founder and director Hayes LeMay and are coached by pitcher Dara Tyler of Muldrow, Okla. LeMay said the Express have won eight of nine tournaments prior to the Classic, and he would have been surprised had the team not rebounded against ECI to move into the winners bracket.

Tyler shared LeMay's confidence.

"I mean this in the most humble way possible, but with our team, I never worry," Tyler said.

The Express left the field with an 18-6 mercy-rule victory.

"We have each others' backs," said shortstop Savannah Brown of Inola, Okla. "We don't get discouraged when we get down. We just lean on each other as a team and a family."

ECI Coach Darren Elliott said he was encouraged by the first inning, but he, too, seemed unsurprised by the Express' rebound.

"We hoped we'd be OK after our start, but the Express is definitely good," Elliot said.

Two Express players, including Carrie Kaberline of Topeka, Kan., once played under Elliot's direction.

"We love that team, and I follow them when they're playing and we're not," Elliot said. "I'll always go and watch them and root for them. We love them and Hayes. They're good people."

Elliot, LeMay and Tyler help guide their teams over the many logistical hurdles involved in travel to and from tournaments. Most players make long drives from their homes that are spread over the South and Midwest.

There are few complaints, but no one seemed more pleased by the location of the Classic than Express left fielder Justine Rial. The Jacksonville native's drive from her house in Sherwood to the Sherwood Sports Complex takes no more than a few minutes.

"I'm like, 'All right, I'm finally home,' " Rial said. "I can go home and take a nap instead of in a hotel. This is the one tournament I'm actually home for."

Among Express' players, only Rial and Pam West of Benton did not have to travel from out of state.

Family matters always require consideration from upper-echelon softball players. Rial, who is single, had to miss a maternal uncle's funeral to play in the Classic.

Married players, particularly those with children, rely on support at home. Brown said her family understands and backs her commitment to softball and the Express.

"We're all mothers, and we have families," Brown sad. "We have to make sure our weekends work together because we're taking time away from our families to be with this family."

Rial said she was disappointed she and her team surrendered so many runs to start the game, but it didn't get the team down.

"It was just the first inning," Rial said. "We had six more innings to play. For us to be down six runs in the first inning, we said, 'OK, I guess we'll have to show up and get it together,' and we did."

Today’s championship

games

Championship games in today’s 38th annual Busch Softball Classic at the Sherwood Sports Complex 10:20 A.M. Men’s Class D and Women’s Division 11 A.M. Men’s Major Division 2:15 P.M. Men’s Class C Division 5 P.M. Men’s Class E Division

Sports on 07/02/2017