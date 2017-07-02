This date in baseball

1903 Washington outfielder Ed Delahanty went over a railroad bridge at Niagara Falls and drowned. The exact circumstances of his death never were determined.

1909 The Chicago White Sox stole 12 bases, including home plate three times, in a 15-3 rout of the St. Louis Browns.

1930 Chicago outfielder Carl Reynolds hit home runs in the first, second and third innings, leading the White Sox to a 15-4 victory over the New York Yankees. Reynolds, the second player in history to hit home runs in three consecutive innings, had two inside-the-park home runs.

1933 Carl Hubbell of the New York Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 in an 18-inning game. He allowed six hits and no walks. In the second game of the doubleheader, the Cardinals were blanked 1-0, with Roy Parmelee outdueling Dizzy Dean.

1941 Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees hit a home run to extend his consecutive game hitting streak to 45 games, surpassing Willie Keeler's record of 44 consecutive games in 1897.

1963 Juan Marichal of San Francisco beat Warren Spahn and the Milwaukee Braves 1-0 in 16 innings on Willie Mays' home run.

1986 Roger Clemens of the Boston Red Sox fell short of a record-tying 15th consecutive winning decision when the Toronto Blue Jays scored three runs in the eighth inning for a 4-2 victory.

1995 Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first Japanese player selected for baseball's All-Star Game. Nomo was the National League's leader in strikeouts and second in ERA.

2007 Roger Clemens pitched eight innings of two-hit ball to earn his 350th career victory and lead the New York Yankees past Minnesota 5-1. Clemens became the first major leaguer to win 350 games since Hall of Famer Warren Spahn of the Milwaukee Braves accomplished the feat in 1963.

2009 The Houston Astros beat the Padres 7-2, but only after waiting out a 52-minute delay in the top of the ninth inning caused when a swarm of bees took over part of left field at San Diego's Petco Park.

2013 Homer Bailey pitched his second no-hitter in 10 months and the first in the majors in 2013, carrying the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 victory over the slumping San Francisco Giants. Bailey beat the Pirates 1-0 in Pittsburgh last Sept. 28.

2014 Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz became the 36th player in major league history to reach 1,000 extra-base hits with a ground-rule double during a 16-9 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

2016 Cleveland's franchise-record 14-game winning streak ended with a 9-6 loss to Toronto. The Blue Jays scored three runs in the eighth to overcome a cycle by Rajai Davis.

2016 C.J. Cron went 6 for 6 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI, Carlos Perez had five hits and drove in six and the Los Angeles Angels posted a 21-2 rout of the Boston Red Sox.

2016 Chicago's Jake Arrieta lost a regular-season road start for the first time in 14 months when Neil Walker hit a two-run home run and Travis d'Arnaud blooped a two-run single that pushed the Mets to a 4-3 victory over the Cubs.

Today's birthdays Jerad Eickhoff, 27; Chris Marrero, 29; Brett Cecil, 31.

Sports on 07/02/2017