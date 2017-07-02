Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; White House homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Sens. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Bill Cassidy, R-La. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.