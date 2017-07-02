Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; White House homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Sens. Tom Carper, D-Del., and Bill Cassidy, R-La. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Marc Short, White House director of legislative affairs. 1 p.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.