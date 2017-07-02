Two children struck when gun discharged at Little Rock house, police say

A 13-year-old and 7-year-old were wounded on Sunday when a handgun discharged at a house near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

A child dialed 911 at about 5:15 p.m. to report that he had been shot in the leg at 15 Irving Drive, said Little Rock Police Department spokesman Officer Steve Moore.

Officers arrived at the home and found that a 7-year-old had also been shot in the stomach. Moore said the boys, who are related, are both expected to survive.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the gun fired. But Moore said it only discharged once, and the same bullet struck both children.

