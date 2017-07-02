Home /
Two children struck when gun discharged at Little Rock house, police say
By Hunter Field
This article was published today at 9:18 p.m.
A 13-year-old and 7-year-old were wounded on Sunday when a handgun discharged at a house near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
A child dialed 911 at about 5:15 p.m. to report that he had been shot in the leg at 15 Irving Drive, said Little Rock Police Department spokesman Officer Steve Moore.
Officers arrived at the home and found that a 7-year-old had also been shot in the stomach. Moore said the boys, who are related, are both expected to survive.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the gun fired. But Moore said it only discharged once, and the same bullet struck both children.
Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ozena says... July 2, 2017 at 10:17 p.m.
There will be a swarm of LRPD, ATF, FBI, FEMA on case...tomorrow. probably put some old granny on perp walk.
