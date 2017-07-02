VIDEO: Highlights from The Opening

— The Opening featured several Arkansas prospects that showcased their talent the first two days of the three-day event.

Offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap. Offensive lineman Penei Sewell are two Arkansas targets that showed well.

Dunlap, 6-5, 363 pounds of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has more than 40 scholarship offers, with Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Michigan listed as his top five on March 26.

Sewell, 6-4, 320, of St. George (Utah) Desert Hills, visited Fayetteville with his brother, Noah, a sophomore linebacker, and his father, Gabriel, in May.

Sewell, who is being recruited by Anderson, has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Southern Cal, UCLA, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Nebraska are among the schools who have offered scholarships to Sewell.

ESPN rates Sewell as the nation's No. 7 offensive guard and No. 150 overall prospect.

Michigan offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs, one of the nation's top 2019 prospects, has offers from many of the nation's top programs, including Arkansas.

Dobbs, 6-5, 286, 5.20 seconds in the 40, of Belleville, Mich., is one of only six juniors and the only 2019 offensive lineman invited to The Opening.