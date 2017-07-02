Yellowjacket’s pitching skills gain him top title

Tyler Cleveland’s dominant baseball season began as soon as he joined his Sheridan teammates after he turned in his basketball gear. Cleveland pitched two innings of relief against North Little Rock and struck out five to get the save in an early-season-tournament championship win. He had barely practiced.

As good as Cleveland was during the regular season, he played even better in the postseason. In a semifinal win against Greenwood and a championship-game victory against Jonesboro, the junior struck out 19, walked one and retired the side in 12 of the 14 innings.

“Tyler is always prepared for the challenge,” veteran Sheridan coach Mike Moore said. “The best thing I can say about Tyler is, however hard he has to go to beat you, that’s what he is going to do. There are times, like in those last two games, where he had to go to a new level. I don’t know if those were levels he had been to before. Whatever levels he has to go to, he gets there. His potential is still way out there in front of him.”

For his efforts this season, Cleveland is the Tri-Lakes Edition Baseball Player of the Year.

Cleveland had been unhittable all season. His 1.16 ERA was among the tops in the state. However, Sheridan received a tough draw, having to play a solid Greenwood team with University of Arkansas football/baseball commit Connor Noland on the mound, and Jonesboro on the other side of the bracket.

Cleveland one-hit the Bulldogs to punch a ticket to Fayetteville. Noland had stymied Sheridan until the seventh inning, when the Yellowjackets strung together three hits in a row to score the lone run of the game.

Cleveland again pitched a complete game against the Hurricanes in the Class 6A state-title game at Baum Stadium. In front of a statewide television audience, Cleveland only gave up three hits in the 3-1 win.

“I think I was kind of born with it, the traits I inherited,” he said. “When there is something big on the line, whether it’s basketball or baseball, I think my body just naturally lets me turn up and get after it. I always can.”

Cleveland entered the game with confidence, and playing at the home of the

University of Arkansas only inspired him more as he took his customary pregame warm-up tosses.

“When you are in the Razorbacks bullpen, you want to get a little juice going,” Cleveland said. “I got fired up doing what I normally do before games, and then I went and threw.

“I knew it was working right away. I think stuff naturally works in those games for big pitchers. I could spot it where I wanted it and could throw anything I wanted to throw.”

Everything was clicking for Cleveland, who struggled at the plate early in the season. He drove in the go-ahead run in the second inning, only adding to his confidence on the mound.

“When he got that base hit and drove in that first run, I think everybody on our team said, ‘We are getting this,’” Moore said. “He was just on the whole time.”

Cleveland was in uniform as a freshman in 2015 when Sheridan won its first state title under Moore in his 30 years at the school. It meant even more to Cleveland in May when he was on the mound for the final out celebrating Moore’s 32nd year with Sheridan.

“It lived up to everything I thought it would be,” Cleveland said. “We won it my freshman year, but I didn’t play that year because we had a bunch of seniors that were pretty good. Still, winning it felt great, but being on the mound and being able to win it for the team and being at the bottom of the dog pile felt awesome.”

Cleveland, who finished 8-1, is already looking toward next season as he plays American Legion baseball this summer. Next year will be a big one as the lanky Cleveland looks to collect a second straight state title and beef up his college draft stock. Cleveland already has one NCAA Division I offer from the

University of Central Arkansas but is hopeful that he will have more.

“I am going to work real hard in the weight room and try to gain 15 or 20 pounds if I can,” he said. “I am also going to keep working on my mechanics and let it keep going.”

His college future is important, but a scholarship won’t be quite as sweet if he’s not on the mound at Baum Stadium again next season.

“Back-to-back championships would be awesome,” Cleveland said. “I hope our team keeps working to get better and better. We’ve got the talent to do it. I am sure we will end up seeing Jonesboro in the end again because they have a good team coming back, or it could be Greenwood, who we saw in the semifinals. As long as we stay focused and get after it, we will have a shot at it.”