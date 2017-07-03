VIDEO: 7-year-old entrepreneur from Little Rock appears on 'Good Morning America'

A 7-year-old girl from Little Rock appeared on Good Morning America on Monday morning to talk about her mobile lemonade stand.

Kyleigh McGee began selling lemonade from a stand in her grandmother's backyard last summer. This year, she decided to expand. Kyleigh's Lemonade Stand now sells ice cream, snacks and snow cones out of a food truck in downtown Little Rock. Her hours are "sometimes," and her lemonade is free for friends.

Kyleigh's specialty is a pineapple snow cone, which she serves outside of a hollowed-out pineapple. She'll be selling them from her mobile stand year-round.

Kyleigh spoke to Good Morning America from her stand in Little Rock. At one point on the show, she was asked what the best part of owning her own business is.

"Being the boss," Kyleigh answered.