Arkansas man ejected, killed when car overturns in crash

A 30-year-old Arkansas man died Saturday afternoon when his car overturned in a crash, ejecting him, Arkansas State Police said.

It happened about 12:45 p.m. as Day Watson of Mountain Pine was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt west on Cedarglade Road near Turkey Trot Lane northwest of Hot Springs in Garland County, according to a report.

Police say Watson lost control of the car, causing it to leave the north side of the road and hit a culvert. The vehicle overturned and ejected him.

Watson suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being injured.

It wasn't clear what caused Watson to lose control of the vehicle. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 240 people have been killed in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.