Arkansas man injured in hit-and-run while walking his dog on sidewalk, police say

A man was struck and injured by a vehicle early Monday as he walked his dog on a sidewalk in northeast Arkansas, police said.

An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department was called around 3:50 a.m. to East Nettleton Avenue in reference to a hit-and-run.

Authorities found the victim, a 20-year-old Jonesboro resident, lying on the sidewalk on the road’s south side, according to a report.

The victim told police that he was walking his dog when a vehicle, described as a silver Ford passenger vehicle, swerved onto the sidewalk and hit him, knocking him halfway into the road.

At that point, the driver left the scene without checking on the victim, the report states.

The officer noted that the man had injuries to his left leg and right hip. He was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro for treatment.

Information regarding the driver in the hit-and-run was not immediately available Monday afternoon.