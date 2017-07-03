Auction of women walks Disney plank

ANAHEIM, Calif. — At Disneyland, pirates can still drink, pillage and fight, but the tradition of abducting and exploiting women is being sent to Davy Jones’ locker.

The park plans to revamp a section of the popular Pirates of the Caribbean attraction that depicts a parade of women being put on the auction block under a banner that reads “Auction, Take a wench for a bride.”

The auction will be replaced next year by a scene of pirates forcing townsfolk to give up their valuables.

In the 62 years since Walt Disney welcomed his first visitors to Anaheim, Disneyland has sometimes struggled to adapt the founder’s version of fantasy with public sensibilities that differ from those of park visitors of the ’50s and ’60s.

The Pirates attraction, the last ride that Disney himself helped design before he died in 1966, may have been reined in the most — a tricky task given the ride’s original rowdy spirit.

Remember those scenes of pirates chasing women throughout a pillaged town? In 1997, Disney put trays of food in the women’s hands so that it looked as if the pirates are lusting after the food instead of the fleeing women.