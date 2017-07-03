BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALEXANDER Barbara Denise James, 15 Penny Lane, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
ATKINS Thomas Leroy Johnston, 123 Stark Road, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
AUSTIN Ashley Dawn Holligan, 162 Peach St., June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
Courtney Renee Owens, P.O. Box 314, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Carlton B. and Jessica N. Crabtree (aka Jessica N. Pillow), 220 Weaver Chapel Road, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Robert Andy and Betty Jo Simmons, 1801 Newport Road, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Jeffery and Rosa Tims (aka Rosa M Lopez), 46 Kensington Drive, June 25, 2017, Chapter 7.
BENTON Bailey C. and Lytanyatta S. Harguess, 1512 Country Oaks Drive, June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
Kenneth R. and Sandra J. LaBee, P.O. Box 2182, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
Marion Lewis Hughes Jr., 312 Autumn Drive, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Michael Aaron and Sarah Melissa Tinnel, 2117 Sharon, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
Rhonda Jo Martin (aka Rhonda Jo Lovell), 8014 Arkansas 298, June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
Robert B. Eubanks, 4134 Mullberry Salem Road, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Bradley Scott Cooper, 1110 NW D St., June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
BETHEL HEIGHTS Anna Rose Davis, 261 Hunter Allen Drive, June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
BIGELOW Magen Rochelle and Cordell Paul Dielmann III (aka Cory Dielmann, Magen Presley), 433 Wilson St., June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Rita Joyce Johnson, 5357 Palm Circle, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
BONO Deborah Bailey, 2246 County Road 323, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Robert Ernest Greenawalt, 2246 County Road 323, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
BRADFORD Joshua M. and Holly R. Haile (aka Holly R. Ramsey), 3722 County Road 197, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
BRINKLEY Finney Lee and Sandra K. Holiday, P.O. Box 307, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
CABOT Benny M. and Tana L. Alexander, 2287 Ballard Road, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Charles W. and Lucinda M. Key (aka Lucinda Bouwknegt), 102 Ridgcrest Square, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
Holly D. McCall (aka Holly D. Jones, Holly D. Herring, Holly D. Fleshman), 12 Springwater Cove, June 28, 2017, Chapter 13.
Ronald Leon and Lorene Anneliese Parson, 17 Fieldcrest Lane, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Carlos Ramondo Caver, 1243 Moses St., June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
CEDARVILLE Michael Dewayne Pixley (aka Mike Pixley, dba Pixley & Son Lawn Care, Pixley & Son Lawn Service, Michael Bixley, Pixley Construction, Mike Pixley Construction), P.O. Box 56, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
CENTER RIDGE Brian Jeremy Robinson, 32 Greenhill Drive, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
CENTERTON Zachary Hunter and Lindsey Nicole Stewart (aka Lindsey Nichole Henslee), 750 Dogwood, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
CLARKSVILLE Georgia Limbrick, 804 Arkansas Ave., June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
CLINTON JO-CI Tucking, Inc., 632 Main St., June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
COLLEGE STATION Colla R. Hatter, P.O. Box 345, June 24, 2017, Chapter 7.
Michelle A. Grimes, P.O. Box 111, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Michael Lee Huff, 3565 Nutter Chapel Road, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
COTTON PLANT Christopher L. Lewis (aka Chris L. Lewis), 588 Conley Drive, Apt. 21B, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
CRAWFORDVILLE Sharon S. Hardin, P.O. Box 92, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
DYESS Terry L. and Virginia A. Barber, 105 Timberwolf Lane, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
EARLE Tommy Harris, 1409 5th St., June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Erik Parker, 208 Dogwood Lane, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
Eugenia Carol Ford, 2311 Lakeland, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Cynthia Lee Salinas (aka Cindy Salinas), 1268 Aspen Circle, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
ELM SPRINGS Parker Allen Vernon and Steffani Shyayn Ladine Meadors (aka Steffani Shyayn Ladine Mullins), P.O. Box 105, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
EVERTON Dennis Franklin Reeves, 147 Sunrise Lane, June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Chrishun Anderson, 885 Curtis Ave., June 28, 2017, Chapter 13.
Paul A. and Casey L. McDaniel (aka Casey Berry), 4154 N Cadillac Drive, No.3, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Shelly Jo Ketcher (aka Shelly Jo McKinney), 1875 N. Hartford, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE Marsheana Archer, 2025 Parkwood Lane, June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
FORREST CITY Kenneth R. Richardson Sr., 1508 Skyline Drive, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Carole P. Suihkonen, 3415 South 66th St., Apt. No.515, June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
LaShanda D. Nacoste, P.O. Box 8226, June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
Maricela Luna, 2223 North 34th St., June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Peter Kevin and Rebekah Sue Hankins (aka Rebekah Steele), 22490 Bozarth Cemetery Road, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
GREEN FOREST William Blake Ward, 407 S. Springfield Ave., June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
GREENWOOD Johanna Dawn Helms, 1421 Whippoorwill Drive, June 24, 2017, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Tyman Allison, P.O. Box 385, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
HARTMAN Linda Wood, 406 Starlings St., June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Shirley Ruth Gamble, 311 E. Main St., No.11, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
HELENA-WEST HELENA Calvin Frierson, 864 Kentucky St., June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
HENSLEY David J. Myers, 4151 Lonesome Oak Loop, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
LaRhonda Lowe, 3000 E. Woodson Lateral Road, Apt. 305, June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
HINDSVILLE James L.and Terry N. Van Hooser (aka Jimmy Lee Van Hooser), 514 Madison 8378, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Cameron Connell and Taylor Willis-Connell, 159 Skippy Lane, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Carmon and Wynona Humphrey, 263 Elkhorn Loop, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Charles and Glenda Ingalls, 913 Airport Road, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
Jason F. and Keri L. Powell (aka Keri Lynn Spellings, dba Dunaway's Body Shop Inc., aka J&K Powell Properties LLC), 394 Bratton Drive, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
John Richard Wheeler, P.O. Box 4354, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
Mary Burgess, 208 South Ridge Lane, Apt. B3, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Ryan and Jennifer McMahan, 151 Count Fleet Trail, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Tierra Shantell Cook, 187 Sterling Circle, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
HOUSTON Jerry Glen Boswell, 47 Mimosa Circle, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Andre Martin, 205 Northeastern Ave., June 28, 2017, Chapter 13.
Brandi L. Roe (aka Brandi Fleeman), 1010 N. First St. Apt. L12, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
Donald Ray and Connie Sue Baldwin, 57 N. Valley Drive, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
Fred E. and Latanya D. Carson, 912 N Jeff Davis St. Apt E, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Kandi L. Myatt, 1305 N. Floyd St. Lot 9, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Martha L. Brown (aka Martha Elizabeth Brown), 603 W. Cherry, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
T'Juana Qasym and Todd Demond Wells, 2200 Denver Drive, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Jenelle Kay Garrett, 310 East 14th St., June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
JUNCTION CITY Brett Lee Keaster, 4713 Wesson Road, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
KINGSTON Karl J. and Tina M. Boutte (dba Swamp Mountain Enterprises, The Place on the Square), 353 County Road 2592, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
LAMAR Darrin P. and Angela G Dossett, P.O. Box 813, June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
LEPANTO Thomas L. Carroll, 119 Steven Square, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Amanda N. Bailey, 10018 Republic Lane, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
Bobbitte Perez (aka Bobbitte Paige), 95005 Heights Lot 255, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Calvin Eugene Russell Jr., 2701 S. Chester St., June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
David D. and Sylvia D. Coleman, 9404 Tall Timber Blvd., June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
Deanne Sue Peek, 50 Gloucester Drive, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
Donald Singleton, 3010 Wolfe St., June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Edith Faye Moore, 3024 Fulton, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Ernestine M. Knowlton (aka Ernestine Russ-Williams), 2628 Romine Road, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Izell Quilling and Jasmine Phillips, 8024 W. 43rd St., June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Jeweldean Gray (aka Jeweldean Farris, Jeweldean Hampton), 8701 Interstate 30, Apt. 115, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
Kevin Anthony Knabe, 17906 Colonel Glen Road, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Kingridge Enterprises Inc., P.O. Box 166094, June 26, 2017, Chapter 11.
Krishna Y. Hargro, 1 Belmar Drive, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
LaSonya Y. Thomas, P.O. Box 30594, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Lisa B. Bryant (aka Lisa Baker), 3415 Town Country Ave. Apt. B5, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
Mary L. and LeRoy Cobb Sr., 4201 W 14th, June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
Richard Smith, 5424 W 51st St., June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Rose A. Adair, 10400 Woodbridge Drive, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Sheila D. Chapple, 24800 Chenal Parkway No.633, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
T'Rara Wakima Holt, 10 Towne Park Court No.B, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
Tashanna M. Davis, 1720 Sanford Drive No.3, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Tina L. Moore, 12719 Grassy Drive, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Trunell Leon Reed, 1420 Breckenridge Drive No.59, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Tysha B. Harris (dba Tips & Toes Nail Salon), 1515 E. Twin Lakes Drive, June 28, 2017, Chapter 13.
Willie Faye Colclough, 7424 West 40th, June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
LONOKE Tommy M. Campbell, 122 N. Vestal Drive, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
LOUANN Tokoya Denise Sims, 1191 County Road 63, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Tonya S. Cheatam (aka Tanya Cheatam), 10200 Richsmith Lane Apt. 115B, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Sherell French, 715 N Vine, June 28, 2017, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Eva Dale Frazier, 384 Gifford Tram, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
MANILA Beverly Annetta Counts, P.O. Box 64, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
MANSFIELD Jason M. Hurt, 203 W. Harper St., June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
MARSHALL Christopher Douglas and Dorothy Preston Rains (aka Dorothy Wilkerson), 460 Thola Loop, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
MAYFLOWER Marcus A. Mathis, 21 Durham Road, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
MAYNARD Tony S. Greene Sr. (dba TSG Carriers, LLC), 14583 Arkansas 115, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
MC RAE Georgeann Stinnett, 202 Wilson, June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME Luke Wayne and Raegan Ashleigh McDole (aka Raegan Ashleigh Criner), 35 Cutler Lane, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
NASHVILLE Travis Wilbur Mack, 125 Oak Hill Road, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
NEWPORT Georgeann Mears, 1205 Harwood Road, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Atalaya Davis (aka Atalya Hollister), P.O. Box 1052, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
Christina Robinson, 6301 Camp Robinson A218, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Clara Jenkins, 2317 Moortown Drive, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
David C. Miller (aka DC Miller), 11100 Bodarc Lane, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Joyce Jones, 412 West 53rd St., June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
Keontia L. Lewis, 1713 Arrowhead Road No.B, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Marlesha L. Thompson, 2401 Lakeview Road, Apt. I-8, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Ricky Stewart, 6316 Blackhawk Drive, June 28, 2017, Chapter 13.
Robert H. Ealy, 610 W. 25th St., June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
Sarah D. Cox (aka Sarah Mayfield, Sarah Harrison, Sarah Green), 2806 E. Lincoln St., June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Kristal Denise Petty (aka Kristal Jones), 515 E. Hale, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Jeremy Lee and Kimberly Louise Cullum, 737 County Road 7610, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
PATTERSON Pearlie M. Germany, P.O. Box 119, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
PEARCY Bradford E. Lovell, 3239 Airport Road, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
PIGGOTT Randolph El and Beverly Joann Loerch, 511 E Poplar St., June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Kenneth Burton Sr. and Shaketa Simmons-Burton, 9 Jefferson Place, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Matisha D. Wright (aka Matisha D. Joyner, Matisha Joyner Wright, Matisha J. Wright, 215 W. 37th Ave., June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Pamela Grays (aka Pamela Halliburton, Pamela LeGrand), 2408 Eloise Circle, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Trina Billingsley, P.O. Box 5003, June 28, 2017, Chapter 13.
POCAHONTAS Timothy J. and Lisa S. Young (dba T & L Trucking), 670 Collins Road, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
PORTLAND Clyde Lee Hawkins, P.O. Box 84, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
PRAIRIE GROVE Harold Dwight Cook, 1340 Sundowner Ranch Ave., June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
Robert Leslie Yates, 12402 Rose Cemetery Road, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Caren Lee Smith, P.O. Box 2201, June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
ROHWER Joshua and Stephanie Godfrey, P.O. Box 23, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
ROSE BUD David Greg and Shawnna Rosetta Rowlett, 99 Wildman Road, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Alan Young, 4172 Arkansas 363, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Kenneth and Sandra Simpson, 727 Bud Chesney Road, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Sherri L. Dover, 302 E 19th St., June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
SCOTT Kathy Rhoden, 6227 South Kerr Road, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Donald D. Whitney IV (aka D. D. Whitney), 603 W. Beebe-Capps Expy, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Johnny E. and Crystal L. Coffman, 513 West Gum St., Apt. 9, June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Carla M. Neal, 8216 Easy St., June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Christopher B. Martin, 300 Indianhead Cove, Apt. 75, June 24, 2017, Chapter 13.
David J. Wardell, 2623 Jadestone Drive, June 24, 2017, Chapter 7.
Dusty L. and Patricia F. Payton, 41 Sheila Court, June 24, 2017, Chapter 7.
Lavern Walker, 30 Camden Hill Road, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Shon and Shane L Benford, 1212 Coulter Road, June 28, 2017, Chapter 13.
SMACKOVER Chloe Roberson, 202 Old Camden Road, No. 24, June 28, 2017, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Amanda Sue Foster, 1187 Tolleson Loop No.A, June 27, 2017, Chapter 7.
Betty Marie and George Allen Haynes Jr., 21814 S. Vanzant Road, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
Danielle L. Canerday (aka Danielle Krumwiede), 885A Via Torre, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
Jamie Marie Cooke, 3007 Ouray St., June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
Lesley Lynn Cleaver, 2752 Amhurst Loop, June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
Marc DeWayne and Meagan Shea Phipps, 2012 Wildcat Creek Blvd., June 23, 2017, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Charles R. Phillips Jr., 1108 N. College St., June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Jerry Rone, P.O. Box 565, June 23, 2017, Chapter 13.
Rickey L. and Tammy Smith, P.O. Box 544, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
Terry McGhee, 219 W 20th, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Doris Turner, 3624 Sanderson Lane, June 24, 2017, Chapter 7.
Sheree S. and Daniel B. Ogden, 6414 Timbercreek Drive, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
VIOLA Iva Jannetta Nottingham, 8075 Arkansas 223 N, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
WABBASEKA Shantesha N. Crompton (aka Shantesha Langel), P.O. Box 77, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
WARD Bryan Jennings, 76 Becca Road, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
WARREN Johnny Bob and Jamie Waterfield, P.O. Box 699, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Linda Faye Morris, 206 E. Cooper No.2, June 22, 2017, Chapter 13.
Shenisa A Mobley, P.O. Box 5003, June 26, 2017, Chapter 7.
Steven Baron Carter, 1208 North Colonial Drive, June 27, 2017, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Cannon McCraw, 1003 Michael Ann Drive, June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
Jeff L. Ewell and Christy L. Ward, 400 Longleaf Lane, June 26, 2017, Chapter 13.
Louis and Rochelle M. Richmond (aka Rochelle M. Levingston), 33 Southern Court, June 22, 2017, Chapter 7.
WILSON Jeffery Cole and Emiley Dianne Rumbaugh (aka Emiley Brewer), 57 Jackson St., June 28, 2017, Chapter 7.
WYNNE Roger Dean Ellis, 1220 Languille Ave. East, June 24, 2017, Chapter 7.
