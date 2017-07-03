Betts on the mark (8 RBI) as Red Sox maul Jays

TORONTO -- A big afternoon from Mookie Betts helped the Red Sox sweep aside the struggling Blue Jays

Betts hit two home runs and matched a career-high with eight RBI as Boston routed Toronto 15-1 on Sunday. He went 4 for 6 as AL East-leading Boston won for the sixth time in seven games, completing the three-game sweep.

He hit an RBI single in the second, a three-run homer in the fourth, a two-run blast in the sixth, and a two-run single in the seventh. It was the second multihomer game of the season for Betts, who also hit two at Philadelphia on June 14. Betts had eight RBI against Arizona on Aug. 14, 2016.

"When you get to the plate, you're just expecting a good pitch to hit and you're ready for it," Betts said. "Today I was just more ready than other days."

Drew Pomeranz (8-4) pitched six innings for his third consecutive road victory. He allowed one run, improving to 3-0 with a 1.82 ERA in his past 6 road starts. The left-hander is unbeaten away from Fenway Park since a May 9 loss at Milwaukee.

"He's been strong, he's been very consistent," Manager John Farrell said.

Hanley Ramirez had three hits, including a two-run homer, as the Red Sox collected a season-high 21 hits.

Joe Biagini (2-8) took the loss as he was chased in the sixth inning by Betts' second homer.

After going 1-4 with a 5.88 ERA in 5 June starts, Biagini struggled again in his first July outing, allowing season-worsts of 10 hits and seven runs in 5 1-3 innings.

Toronto scored 11 runs in going 1-5 on its homestand against Baltimore and Boston and has lost eight of 10.

"We've been cold for the last few days," Manager John Gibbons said. "That's got to change."

The last-place Blue Jays are 13-24 against division opponents.

ASTROS 8, YANKEES 1 Yuli Gurriel finished a triple shy of the cycle, Carlos Correa tied a career-high with four hits and had three RBI, and visiting Houston handed New York its 14th loss in 19 games. Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in a three-run second off Luis Severino (5-4) as the Astros improved the best record in the major leagues to 56-27.

INDIANS 11, TIGERS 8 Jose Ramirez homered twice, and visiting Cleveland snapped Justin Verlander's decade-long streak of games with at least one strikeout, chasing the Detroit star in the fourth inning.

ORIOLES 7, RAYS 1 Manny Machado hit a three-run homer, Kevin Gausman pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and host Baltimore avoided a three-game sweep.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 2 Alcides Escobar had two hits and two RBI and Scott Alexander picked up his first major league victory for host Kansas City. The Royals have won 15 of 21 games to move a game above .500 and into a tie with the Twins for second place in the American League Central.

WHITE SOX 6, RANGERS 5 Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the eighth to rally host Chicago past Texas. The Rangers had the bases loaded in the ninth, but David Robertson (4-2) struck out Carlos Gomez to end the game.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 7, METS 1 Nick Pivetta allowed one hit in seven impressive innings for his second major league victory, and visiting Philadelphia stopped the New York Mets' four-game winning streak. Maikel Franco had a two-run double in a four-run second aided by a pair of sacrifice bunts. Rookie catcher Andrew Knapp added an RBI single and dashed home from second on a wild pitch by Rafael Montero.

CUBS 6, REDS 2 Jake Arrieta pitched one-hit ball for seven innings without allowing a stolen base, and Ian Happ homered twice in the ballpark where he played as a college star, leading visiting Chicago past Cincinnati. Arrieta (8-6) was coming off a subpar performance that created friction and a surprise move. The Nationals stole seven bases off Arrieta during their 6-1 victory on Tuesday, and catcher Miguel Montero complained afterward about the pitcher's move to the plate with runners on base. Montero was cut loose the following day.

GIANTS 5, PIRATES 3 Brandon Belt started San Francisco's comeback with an RBI single in a three-run seventh inning, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the visiting Giants got their season-high sixth consecutive victory.

MARLINS 10, BREWERS 3 Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs -- the second moments after having his bat thrown out for having too much pine tar on it -- and visiting Miami beat Milwaukee. The sticky situation began in the seventh, when Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar had his bat tossed from the game for the same issue by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. Wendelstedt also checked Ozuna's bat to start the eighth and told him to get a new one. Ozuna did, and deposited his 22nd homer of the season into the bleachers in left.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, ROCKIES 3 Ketel Marte lined a run-scoring single in the ninth inning and host Arizona overcame the first earned run allowed by Fernando Rodney in 21 games to beat the Colorado Rockies.

PADRES 5, DODGERS 3 Jhoulys Chacin pitched five scoreless innings, Manuel Margot homered and drove in two runs, and host San Diego beat Los Angeles.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 4, ATHLETICS 3 Kurt Suzuki led off the 12th inning with his second home run of the game, lifting visiting Atlanta over Oakland to complete a three-game sweep.

